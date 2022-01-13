Wysox supervisors update park plans, introduce new supervisor

WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Wysox supervisors announced some additional funding and features to their local park, while introducing their new supervisor at their Wednesday meeting.
Township Supervisor Bill Them reported that they received a DCED grant for the Wysox Park in the amount of $228,000 and that supervisors voted to match the grant with some of their Act 13 money.
“There will be over $450,000 being invested in Wysox Park, hopefully, in the next year,” he said.
When it comes to American Rescue Plan Act money, Them stated that they aren’t planning to use it yet to make sure that it will be spent in the right manner.
According to Supervisor Thomas Thompson III, they have until 2024 to identify want they want to spend ARPA money on and until 2025 to actually spend it.
Also on the topic of the park, township Manager/Zoning Officer Jon Kulick suggested an American flag could be used to cover up an electrical panel box that stands 14 feet off the ground.
“Just a regular cloth flag or canvas flag would face weathering, so I got a quote on an aluminum and hard plastic and it will be 5 foot wide and 9 and 1/2 foot long and it will go on that and cover it up vertically,” he said.
The meeting was also the first for new Supervisor Kelly Gannon, although she did attend the reorganization meeting on Jan. 3.
Gannon is a lifelong Wysox resident who was a write-in candidate for the seat previously filled by interim supervisor Frank Hoffman, who was appointed last February to finish the remainder of Evan Barnes’ term.
She said that she was excited to finally join the supervisors and become an important part in helping out the township.
