WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The Tops Friendly Markets store in Wysox Township sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 for Wednesday’s drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery reported Thursday.
“The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-30-33-45-61, and the red Powerball 14 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000,” lottery officials explained. “The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.”
The sale of the ticket earns the store a $500 bonus.
The winner will not be known until the prize is claimed and the ticket is validated, lottery officials explained. The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.
Wednesday’s drawing included different prizes for more than 18,400 Powerball tickets, which included 5,700 purchased with Power Play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.