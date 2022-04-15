Wysox Township addresses traffic circle concerns

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – Wysox Township Supervisors have been fielding citizen concerns about the proposed construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Route 6, Route 187, and Lake Road. During Wednesday’s meeting, Supervisor Chairman Bill Them took a minute to address some of the concerns.
Some of these concerns included fears that the traffic circle could result in longer wait times at the intersection, especially with the nearby train crossing at Route 187 south.
“The proposed roundabout is different than a traffic circle,” Them explained. “A lot of people I’ve heard say traffic circles in New Jersey aren’t any good. A traffic circle – when you’re in the circle, you have to yield to entering traffic. A roundabout is the opposite. Entering traffic must yield to the traffic in the circle before they can enter. That’s a big difference and it will make traffic flow better than a traffic circle.”
Them also wished to address citizen complaints about the railroad gate and long closures that back up traffic near that intersection on Route 187.
“The railroad is only allowed to stop traffic when a train is going through, obviously, and that can take however long it takes for the train to pass through the intersection. But if they’re conducting switching operations they’re only allowed by law to close the gate for five minutes at a time,” he said.
In previous reporting, resident Bruce Hoffman explained that he and other residents have waited between 15 and 20 minutes at the crossing at times.
If the general public sees the train conducting switching operations that close the gate for longer than five minutes, Them said they should alert the Public Utilities Commission. Citizens can call the Township office to file a complaint or call the PUC directly at 1-800-692-7380.
