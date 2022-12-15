Wysox Township adopts 2023 budget

The 2023 budget for Wysox Township was approved by supervisors Wednesday.

 Review File Photo

WYSOX — The Wysox Township Supervisors passed their budget for 2023 during their Wednesday meeting.

The general fund has a total of $595,000. This includes real estate taxes of $240,000, real estate transfer tax of $30,000, earned income taxes of $245,000 and local services tax of $80,000.

