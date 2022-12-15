Wysox Township adopts 2023 budget

WYSOX — The Wysox Township Supervisors passed their budget for 2023 during their Wednesday meeting.
The general fund has a total of $595,000. This includes real estate taxes of $240,000, real estate transfer tax of $30,000, earned income taxes of $245,000 and local services tax of $80,000.
The budget features no tax increases for its residents. Supervisor Bill Them stated that last featured a tax increase to fund health insurance for township employees. It was the only one that the township had in around 30 years, he noted.
The 2023 budget is balanced with a surplus of around $1,000, Them stated.
American Rescue Plan Act funds is around $172,355.20 for the 2023 budget.
Liquid Fuels for the township in 2023 is expected to be around $100,608.30. The township still has around $116,000 in Liquid Fuels from the state that the township didn’t spend, Them stated.
Public works concerning highways and roads is budgeted for $456,850. Roadwork in 2023 will include tar and chipping of various roadways
A major plan in the works is the Pennsylvania Avenue Turnback Project that will take place around June 30, 2023. It will include remanufacturing of additional drainage, culverts and water control measures.
The project is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Highway Transfer “Turnback” Program, which transfers state roads serving a local traffic purpose to local municipalities, according to PennDOT’s website.
