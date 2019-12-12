WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Wysox Township Supervisors unanimously approved their almost half a million dollar budget for 2020 and accepted a turned back road from the state in their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday evening.
The budget includes no tax increase for 2020.
In an agreement with PennDOT, the township will accept State Route 1037 as a township road. The route consists of one block of Pennsylvania Avenue and one block of East Street off of Route 6 near the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Bridge. When combined, the roads form a triangle with Route 6 that would circumference Auto Zone and Dollar General on Route 6 and Modular One on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The turnover of the road by PennDOT is a part of an initiative by the state department to give roads that are not main arteries to their respective municipalities. Township Manager Jon Kulick told the Review that the township and PennDOT have had negotiations about the road dating back to five years ago.
PennDOT will pay the township $459,565 to bid out work on the roads, including excavation, curbing, drainage work and more. The agreement also provides 20% on top of the nearly $460K estimate of costs for engineer fees.
Kulick continued to say that the road currently is not in good shape as there is no berm and numerous potholes.
Supervisors William Them and Evan Barnes both were required to abstain from the original vote to accept the road due to a conflict of interest as Them owns a stake in Jackson Real Estate which owns a property on Pennsylvania Avenue and Barnes also owns property on Pennsylvania Avenue. Them was then allowed to vote to approve the motion to accept the road after announcing his conflict. Supervisor T Thompson also voted in the affirmative.
Pennsylvania Statutes Title 65 Pa.C.S.A. Public Officers § 1103 (j) stipulates that “...provided that whenever a governing body would be unable to take any action on a matter before it because the number of members of the body required to abstain from voting under the provisions of this section makes the majority or other legally required vote of approval unattainable, then such members shall be permitted to vote if disclosures are made as otherwise provided herein.”
“It’s really a no-brainer,” Them said of the deal with PennDOT.
