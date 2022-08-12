Wysox Township cites citizen for representation of township

WYSOX — Wysox Township continued discussion on the township’s plans for the nearby tennis courts and took some time to recognize a community member for her dedication to the township.
Linda Messner was given a plaque recognizing her good citizenship and representation of the township. Messner has spent 42 years in Towanda School District as a health and physical education teacher, and has coached volleyball, cheerleading, basketball, swimming, and softball at the district. She was recently inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, John Louis Popple Chapter. A graduate of Liberty High School in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, Messner is also a member of that county’s sports Hall of Fame as well as the Towanda Area School District All-Sports Hall of Fame.
During the township reports, Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Lebo informed the supervisors that the county had been in communication with residents near Cooks Pond in Orwell Township. Lebo said the county was working to get residents there to sign up for the county’s Red Alert system, which would offer them better communication capabilities should the dam at Cooks Pond fail.
“We have 17 residents that would be affected by something happening with the dam,” Lebo explained, “I plan to go out there and talk with everyone just to make sure they understand what they’re signing up for.”
Lebo reiterated that there is nothing wrong with the dam, there are no immediate concerns and that the county emergency services were just making sure everyone was informed.
Talks continued regarding the township’s idea to lease the tennis courts next to the Wysox Volunteer Fire Department. The Township would need to lease the courts in order to apply for grants to repave and refurbish them. A rough estimate for the new paving from Chilson Paving put the total price tag for milling up the old asphalt and putting down new layers at $55,600.
Supervisors asked solicitor Chris Jones to draw up a basic lease agreement. The township will continue looking into local paving operations and getting quotes for the project.
Supervisors voted to donate $300 to local, trap, neuter release organization Kali’s Mission to help with their expenses from recent efforts in the township.
Some discussion was given to recent vandalism at the Wysox boat launch.
“We’ve had some vandalism, people tipping over porte-potties and the like,” Supervisor Bill Them informed citizens.
Them informed those gathered he was looking into installing ten security cameras around the boat launch, though they couldn’t have a live feed without setting up wireless internet at the launch.
Supervisor Tom Thompson expressed doubts at cameras abilities to accurately capture images of perpetrator’s faces. The issue was tabled for the time being while supervisors looked into the costs of setting up wifi at the launch.
