Wysox Township cites citizen for representation of township

Wysox resident Linda Messner stands with her citation for good citizenship with Wysox Township supervisors (left to right) Tom Thompson, Bill Them, and Kelly Gannon.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

WYSOX — Wysox Township continued discussion on the township’s plans for the nearby tennis courts and took some time to recognize a community member for her dedication to the township.

Linda Messner was given a plaque recognizing her good citizenship and representation of the township. Messner has spent 42 years in Towanda School District as a health and physical education teacher, and has coached volleyball, cheerleading, basketball, swimming, and softball at the district. She was recently inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame, John Louis Popple Chapter. A graduate of Liberty High School in Tioga County, Pennsylvania, Messner is also a member of that county’s sports Hall of Fame as well as the Towanda Area School District All-Sports Hall of Fame.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.