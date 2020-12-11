Wysox Township gives update on the new Aldi on Route 6

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – Supervisor Bill Them made a motion to hire a professional planner of Rettew Associates, Inc. to revamp the zoning ordinance for the new Aldi grocery store and make corrections to “glitches” and missing bits of information which are required by Pennsylvania state law.
Supervisor Them told the board that the proposed $10K to $18K won’t be a “major overhaul” and that it will specifically go towards pieces of the ordinance which were misused or mistakenly omitted and are required by state law.
“In the first ten months, we’ve probably found six issues that have come up,” Supervisor Evan Barnes said.
He said that rather than having Solicitor Chris Jones draft an ordinance and advertise it and vote on the details, the municipality would step back and take a broader look at it again.
Zoning Officer John Kulick signed the land development plan packet before Barnes presented it to the board during Wednesday’s meeting.
Although the board did not decide on a start date for construction, they noted that it will likely begin shortly after the approval process.
The new Aldi store and parking lot will be built at the intersection of Route 6 and Craftmaster Road in the township pending approval from the Bradford County Planning Commission.
