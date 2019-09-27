WYSOX TOWNSHIP- Doors were opened to the public at the new Wysox Township Building on Lake Road for the township’s open house on Wednesday afternoon.
The $686,000 building has been in the works for more than three years according to township officials and is paid for entirely out of the township’s Act 13 budget, which is funded by an impact fee on natural gas drilling.
“We waited until we had enough to do it” said Supervisor Bill Them at the open house. “And there’s still a nice balance in the Act 13 fund.”
Originally, the building had been planned to be built on the North side of the Wysox Fire Hall but after bids came in much higher than expected in May of 2018 the township redesigned the building and placed it on the South end of the Fire Hall and found a suitable bid of $686,000.
The price was still higher than the half a million dollar estimate by Stiffler-McGraw, the engineers tasked with designing the building, but rather than sitting on the project for another year or two the supervisors accepted the bid.
“It would have been another $200,000,” Them said if the township had waited a few years to bid the project again.
“The time to build anything if you have the money to do it is now, not two years from now,” he continued, citing the prices of steel rising dramatically over the recent years.
The building was paid for out of the Act 13 fund in it’s entirety, meaning that there is no debt on the building that could serve as the township’s headquarters for the next 200 years. Them and Barnes speculated that if the township did not have the Act 13 monies to pay for the building, the township would have had to raise taxes to make payments on a loan for the building.
“We would’ve had to float a bond and make payments,” Them said.
“Taxes would’ve gone up at least 30%,” said Supervisor Evan Barnes.
Visiting the new building were the Bradford County Commissioners who said that the township was taking the same approach with Act 13 monies that the County had.
“A lot of townships in Bradford County have done what the County has done and taken their impact fee to make upgrades and get us into the 21st century and take pressure off of taxpayers years from now,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko at the open house.
Commissioner Daryl Miller said to take the County bridges to see an example of how the impact fee has benefitted the area.
“The County historically was building maybe one bridge every four years with liquid fuels money,” he elaborated. “Now we’re able to build on the infrastructure that people travel on everyday and do a lot of work, we’re doing eight bridges in the next two years. We’ve done six already.”
“That’s a huge huge issue to economic development and public safety.”
When asked if the success of the Act 13 money locally will push them to support Gov. Wolf’s plan to use a severance tax on natural gas extraction to fund a $4.5 billion infrastructure plan Miller said no.
“No, the Act 13 money is doing what the Act 13 money was intended to do, which was come to the locality and benefit the localities that are being impacted by the gas drilling activities. When you put in a severance tax that goes into the general fund, how do you know what you’re getting back?”
Commissioner Ed Bustin also added to the discussion on Pennsylvania’s enacted and proposed natural gas taxes.
“I would love if someone would take the name off of these taxes and figure out what you’re paying per unit withdrawn- that would make it a lot easier. Having said that, the fact that right now if they put the severance tax on, landowners would take some of the hit… The Governor said recently that he wants a clause that that wouldn’t happen, well that’s great but you have to make sure that happens because you wouldn’t want to pass the law and figure it out after,” Bustin remarked.
“The other part of it is, they have to maintain the impact fee. There can be no change, or no negative impact to the impact fee or it’s just ridiculous,” he continued. “So the idea that there’s money that’s available, and I won’t have a whole lot of heartache about charging the industry, I really don’t, this reserve is here and it’s giving them more money than they’re going to lose during the impact or severance, but they have to make sure they protect A: The residents, and B: the communities that are currently getting their impact fees. I wish they would use plain language and stop this nonsense about confusing people over what is a fee and what is a tax- make it simple.”
Township officials said the new building will serve as a safer environment for their workers and constituents as it is ADA approved. The building also has storage space for emergency supplies, is functional without power and is located outside of the flood zone.
