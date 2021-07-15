Wysox Township joins others declaring emergencies

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The Wysox Township approved an emergency declaration Wednesday in light of the recent thunderstorms and flash flooding that have damaged properties and roadways around the area.
Township Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Lebo requested the approval, citing similar measures taken by at least eight other municipalities and Bradford County.
“I don’t know how much water we’re going to be getting,” Lebo warned, while noting how saturated the ground already is.
According to Bradford County Planning and Public Safety Director Matt Williams, disaster declarations can help governing jurisdictions circumvent the bidding process when to comes to repairing roads, bridges, or other critical infrastructure that have been damaged. In addition, the declaration enables them to request state resources through the county as long as the county has made its own declaration.
When it comes to securing state or federal assistance, certain damage thresholds have to be met. For Bradford County, the initial benchmark is roughly $233,000 based on the population for state assistance to public entities, and then $19.8 million in overall damages for the state threshold for federal assistance to public entities.
“If these are met then the county can formally request assistance from PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) who could formally petition the governor to request a Presidential Declaration to release funds from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for reimbursement to the local jurisdiction,” Williams explained in an email. “For individual assistance, assessments are required to determine the number of homes and business that have sustained Major Damage or Destroyed status. If the minimum number is met, the same process described above would be followed for FEMA Assistance under the IA program.”
Williams was confident they would meet the public assistance threshold for at least the county level, but less confident that the state threshold would be met given the narrow scope of regional damage from this week’s storms. He was also doubtful that individual assistance could be secured for residents given the county’s experience with the 2018 flooding. During that time, he said 300 homes and businesses were reported with Major Damage or Destroyed status, but it wasn’t enough to secure approval.
“We don’t expect to be anywhere near that this time,” he said.
Citing FEMA statistics, Williams noted that individual assistance payouts, which average around $3,000, fall well short of the average $30,000 flood insurance payments.
“The unfortunate thing for us during these events is that many of these homes that have been damaged over the last few years have been uninsured losses because the homes are outside of the regulated floodplain and insurance is not required,” he explained. “The damage is largely caused by surface water runoff that its the result of a blocked culvert, bridge or drainage way which redirects water to places it would not normally go and the topography and soils of our county make us particularly prone to these events so there is no easy solution.”
The county is currently performing damage assessments. On Friday, it will begin going through the two hardest hit areas – New Albany and Austinville.
“We will know more in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
