Wysox Township moves forward with ARP plans

WYSOX TOWNSHIP – Wysox Township Supervisors moved forward with plans for spending their American Rescue Plan funding Wednesday.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Them and Secretary Michelle Johns attended a seminar about the funding held by the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors earlier that day where Them said they learned new information about the funding.
Them explained that there is a deadline of April 30 to fill out forms to allow those who have received less than $10 million from the ARP to use all of their allotted funds for government services including roads, parks, infrastructure, and equipment. Them added that the newest guidelines give municipalities more flexibility than before.
Previous restrictions on ARP spending required that 2021 ARP funds be spent by April 30, 2022.
The township has $85,793.76 from last year’s American Rescue Plan allocation, with the same amount expected this June for a total of $171,587.52 to help with COVID-related revenue losses.
The township will still be required to report what they spend the federal funds on by April 30 2023.
Secretary Michelle Johns reported the Township had $100,000 in their primary checking account and $326,387 in the primary savings account.
Supervisor Bill Them added a new item to the agenda regarding the ARP funds.
Them said that the new allowance would give the township flexibility to spend the funds and it was in anticipation of a change such as this that the township had not spent any of its 2021 allotment.
Supervisors unanimously approved the new measure.
