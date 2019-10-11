WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Wysox Township Supervisors carried a motion naming Guthrie Towanda Memorial EMS their primary emergency services provider for the township in their most recent meeting on Wednesday evening.
The move comes more than a week after Western Alliance abruptly ended their BLS (Basic Life Support) service in the Wysox area and other nearby municipalities (Rome Township, Rome Borough, Standing Stone Township, Asylum Township) in late September.
“The abrupt abandonment of services by Western Alliance is a disappointment, but we are actively taking steps to ensure there is no lack of coverage or care for our residents,” the township said in a statement in early October after Western Alliance gave verbal confirmation to the township that their service was ending.
Supervisor Evan Barnes said in the meeting that the township had not yet received an official written notice from Western Alliance, which was required by Pennsylvania law 90 days before the service ended.
Western Alliance CEO Rodney Decker told the Review on Thursday that Western Alliance had sent out written notices on Thursday and that the respective municipalities should receive them soon.
Decker also said on Thursday that subscriptions paid to Western Alliance by people in Wysox and surrounding areas would be honored by Towanda Guthrie Memorial EMS after a pro-rated agreement was struck.
A representative from the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital told the Review on Thursday that the membership program would continue to run in the future at the same rates as all communities that are served by Guthrie Towanda Memorial EMS.
Also in the meeting, township manager Jon Kulick announced that they had received three donations from the Towanda VFW ($150), the Monroeton Gun Club ($500), and C&N Bank (two payments of $4.4K, with the second to come in the new year) to purchase ADA compliant picnic tables for the recently refurbished Wysox Park on the Susquehanna River.
The supervisors also set a date and time for a special meeting to vote to advertise next year’s budget. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the township building.
