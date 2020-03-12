WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Wysox Township Supervisors reported that their upcoming project to refurbish Pennsylvania Avenue is all but ready to bid once some issues with water erosion damage and liability are hammered out between the township and PennDOT in their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
The route, that was turned back to the township from PennDOT, consists of one block of Pennsylvania Avenue and one block of East Street off of Route 6 near the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Bridge. When combined, the roads form a triangle with Route 6 that would circumference Auto Zone and Dollar General on Route 6 and Modular One on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Township manager Jon Kulick said after the meeting that all of the paperwork and red tape for the project to go out to bid was ready except for verification from PennDOT that the township would not be liable for erosion damage that had occurred while the state owned the road. Once clearance is given from PennDOT, the township will be able to bid the project.
PennDOT will pay the township $459,565 to bid out work on the roads, including excavation, curbing, drainage work and more. The agreement also provides 20% on top of the nearly $460K estimate of costs for engineer fees.
Also in the meeting the supervisors moved to hire the services of Chris Jones of the law offices of Griffen, Dawsey, DePaola and Jones in Towanda for their township solicitor. Former solicitor Jonathan Foster announced his retirement from the township in letter to the supervisors that was read aloud. Foster said in the letter that he had recently suffered an injury that limits his mobility and will be spending the winter recovering.
The supervisors also awarded a lawn mowing bid for the township’s seven properties to J.R. Stone Inc. for the price of $260 per cut in the meeting.
