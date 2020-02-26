Residents of Wysox Municipal Authority were up in arms last week after being informed that they may no longer be permitted to use well pressure tanks that are located in their homes, which would force them to pay the authority for water used for washing cars, watering gardens and other home projects.
Wysox Township residents packed the Towanda Borough Hall on Friday for a monthly meeting of the WMA after they received letters stating that they could still have wells on their property, but no longer in their homes.
Wysox Township residents were informed that the WMA would be conducting inspections of each home and that any residence with pressure tanks located in the home after 30 days would be subject to legal penalties up to $600 per day for non-compliance.
WMA officials stated that the banning of in-home well pressure tanks has come as the authority is experiencing financial problems and has noticed that some residents have been misusing in-home pressure tanks by utilizing them to supply their homes with water for general use so that they do not have to pay for water from the authority.
Board members said that 33 percent of township homes currently use less than 1,000 gallons of water per month, including residences that house families of four, which is a signal that individuals are using the pressure tanks for water in the homes instead of the municipal authority’s water line.
WMA representatives told that while they still allow wells to be on private property, private water sources are only meant to be used for small projects like pressure washing homes, washing vehicles or topping off pools, not to take the place of the authority’s water line for general use and that other municipalities don’t allow private systems at all.
Without a way to monitor who is misusing in-home pressure systems, the WMA has chosen to require all residents to remove pressure tanks located in their houses with exceptions only being made for commercial, industrial and farming purposes.
“I have a big problem with that,” resident Bet Weaver stated. “I was told I could use it for my pool and to wash my cars and now you’re saying I can’t? That’s not right.”
“We work hard, we’re taxpayers, we did everything we were supposed to do...I understand there are decisions that have to be made at the municipal level at some points that people might not like but I don’t think you’re being fair to everyone, I also don’t think you’re being very public with them about what is being done,” commented resident Donna Roof, who said that the landowners had been part of developing the area in the ‘90s and paid to put their own water systems in because there was no authority created yet. “If you had a well that you spent thousands of dollars on, took a mortgage out and paid for, why would you want to just throw the thousands of dollars into the river for that and just throw it away like it’s nothing?”
“You’re not missing a whole lot of money off these residents living up there that’s going to even probably make a drop in the bucket for the deficit. But I do not think it’s right how nasty things have been going with the people of the township. Treat everybody fairly, we did do what we were supposed to do and now you’re telling us in 30 days...that we have got to sever that line that is not anywhere connecting to your municipal water line...it’s totally separate, it is not going to contaminate your well water but you’re telling us to take our personal property and just throw it away, unhook it because you think you need more money,” she continued. “I think it’s really wrong because you’re not really caring about the people that you’re actually looking to get the money from...as property owners I think we need to fight for ourselves. It’s not fair...you’re really not losing a lot of money but you know you’re really causing a lot of inconvenience for the people in your township.”
While Wysox Township residents urged WMA board members to only punish those who are misusing in-home pressure tanks, officials stated that they are limited in what legal action they can take against individuals misusing the system and are unable to be sure of who is utilizing private water wrongly and therefore need to ban in-home pressure tanks altogether.
Residents also voiced disdain for recent WMA rate hikes that totaled 41 percent higher rates than last year.
While WMA officials stated that the higher rates were absolutely necessary to include in the budget in light of the authority’s financial woes, residents voiced concerns over what they claimed was poor planning, questioned if the authority was under any financial accountability and questioned why the rates were raised in one large amount at one time rather than in small increments over multiple years.
WMA board member and State Representative Tina Pickett (R-110) told that there were differing opinions regarding how rates should be handled by board members but that she believed they should not be raised before absolutely necessary as municipal authorities should not have an excess of finances.
Board members stated that much of the authority’s financial problems are caused because many fewer individuals utilize the authority’s water line than previously expected, especially with many businesses having recently gone out of business in the area.
Board member Bill Them stated that there is a possibility that rates could be lowered in the future as WMA will have $73,000 more a year starting in 2022 after a debt payment is paid off.
WMA board members stated that they would discuss how to proceed regarding pressure tanks in an executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.