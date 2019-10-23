WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Wysox Township was notified on Tuesday that they would be receiving a $466,000 grant from FEMA and PEMA to address water damaged roads from the August 2018 flood on Tuesday.
Township manager Jon Kulick said that he was in a meeting with FEMA and PEMA officials on Tuesday when they got word that the grant the township had applied for in September had been approved.
FEMA will fund 75% of the grant according to Kulick and PEMA will pony up the remaining amount.
In June, the Wysox Township Supervisors accepted a $465,098 low bid from Insinger Excavating for the proposed work on Fall Run Road, Glen Road, Harmony Hill Road one and two, and River Access Road. The roads suffered extreme erosion damage in the August 2018 flood. A portion of Fall Run Road has been reduced to a one-lane road.
The acceptance of the low bid came with a contingency that stipulated that the project would have to be paid for by FEMA, PEMA or a combination.
Now that FEMA and PEMA are footing the bill for the work, construction will begin almost immediately. Kulick told the Review that the work done will include fixing slopes and rock embankments with large boulders that weigh between 350-500 pounds. The rocks will be placed mechanically.
“We’ve worked on it really hard,” Kulick said of the Wysox Township team. “It has been quite a project. There’s an awful lot to go through and document, FEMA and PEMA have been real good with us, we’ve never applied for a grant like this.”
Supervisor Bill Them told the Review on Tuesday that the township can credit the tireless work done by secretary Sherry Jackson and Kulick for securing the largest grant in Wysox Township history to repair the damaged roads.
“I’m really proud of those two,” Them remarked.
Construction is expected to begin in a week.
