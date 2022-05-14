WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Wysox Township Supervisors enacted an ordinance for a new zoning map at their Wednesday meeting. The ordinance rezones a portion of the township from a residential district to a commercial general district.
The Bradford County tax parcel from Pringle Lane to Route 6 will be rezoned from a residential district to a commercial general district, except for two residential lots that will remain residential, according to Supervisor Bill Them.
An agreement was made between the township and Wilson Property Holdings, LLC whom owns the parcel and desired to use it for commercial reasons, Them stated. The township will take over the road and the parcel will now be commercial.
“Pringle Lane is going to remain residential traffic only, no commercial traffic,” he said.
He stated that it was the language of the zoning that would be changed to make it easier for officials and residents. The supervisors voted to enact the ordinance.
