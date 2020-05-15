WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Wysox Township Supervisors used time in their regularly scheduled meeting to urge residents of the township to self-submit census data on Wednesday. The census, which is taken once every decade, aims to gain an accurate count of people living in the United States and determines certain grants and other monetary disbursements to municipalities.
Township Manager Jon Kulick said in the meeting that self-reporting numbers were low in Wysox Township and low across the county. He presumed that the COVID-19 crisis was a factor in the low reporting, but also said that residents can self submit without risking themselves via email, telephone or mail.
Supervisor T Thompson recommended to the board that the township produce advertisements and other forms of alerting residents that their response is needed. He went on to say that the numbers obtained through the census would determine money allocated to the township for the next decade. Census data is used to determine the amount of money given to local programs like Head Start, WIC, Meals on Wheels and larger entities like schools, hospitals and emergency services.
Kulick also added that there are suspicions among people in the county that the information submitted would possibly be used against them in some form like in future taxes. But Kulick iterated that the information sent would not be used for any purpose other than the census and no data is shared with other organizations.
Also in the meeting, Kulick reported to the supervisors that all paperwork for the Pennsylvania Avenue project has been submitted and hang ups about who would be responsible for erosion damage sustained when the road was in the possession of the state have been dealt with. But, Kulick said that the process of actually completing the project could take years due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Pennsylvania Avenue, which was turned back to the township from PennDOT, consists of one block of Pennsylvania Avenue and one block of East Street off of Route 6 near the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Bridge. When combined, the roads form a triangle with Route 6 that would circumference Auto Zone and Dollar General on Route 6 and Modular One on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.