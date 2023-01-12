Wysox woman earns Outstanding Citizen Award for vast holiday displays

WYSOX — A lifelong Wysox resident was honored Wednesday for bringing decades of festive cheer to the township.
Dorothy E. Ennis received Wysox Township’s Outstanding Citizen Award for displaying multiple Christmas decorations across her front yard on Golden Mile Road for over 50 years.
The township supervisors presented the award to Ennis during their Wednesday meeting. Supervisor Bill Them read from the award’s plaque before handing it to her.
“The Wysox Township Supervisors on behalf of the citizens of Wysox hereby recognize Dorothy E. Ennis as an outstanding citizen for her tireless dedication throughout the years in making 1635 Golden Mile Rd. a landmark for holiday decorations in our township,” Them said. “Most especially her Christmas decorations which have increased in size and numbers for over fifty years. We congratulate and thank you.”
The bright and colorful holiday decorations have been a staple of the Wysox community. Families have made it a custom to drive by, visit and observe the countless ornaments and figurines during the Christmas season. Over the years, the Ennis family has also added displays for holidays such as Easter, Thanksgiving, St. Patrick’s Day and Valentine’s Day.
Dorothy was happy to be acknowledged and had family members with her that included her daughter Teresa Edsell, son Tim Ennis and granddaughter Esabella.
Teresa stated that the family still has the two original ornaments of Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer from their first public display. She noted that the two decorations still work even though they may be a little faded.
To create the displays, it usually takes about a half mile of extension cords to light up all of the items for everyone to see, Teresa added.
Tim helps Dorothy place the decorations onto the lawn each year. The tradition has become so well known that former Wysox residents will reach out to the Ennis family to talk about the decorations. People as far away as Texas have messaged Tim on Facebook to ask if the family will continue making the displays because they want to see pictures online.
Although the family thought about scaling back in 2022, they decided to keep the tradition going and make it even bigger and better than ever.
