Wysox woman earns Outstanding Citizen Award for vast holiday displays

Wysox resident Dorothy E. Ennis received the township’s Outstanding Citizen Award on Wednesday for displaying holiday decorations on her Golden Mile Road property for over 50 years. Pictured from left: Wysox Supervisor Bill Them, Tim Ennis, Dorothy Ennis, Teresa Edsell, Esabella Ennis and Wysox Supervisor Thomas Thompson III.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

WYSOX — A lifelong Wysox resident was honored Wednesday for bringing decades of festive cheer to the township.

Dorothy E. Ennis received Wysox Township’s Outstanding Citizen Award for displaying multiple Christmas decorations across her front yard on Golden Mile Road for over 50 years.

