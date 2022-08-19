Yale researchers find correlation between gas wells, childhood leukemia

An active gas well in Franklin Township

 Review File Photo

Researchers at Yale University have recently published a study they conducted that suggests children living near unconventional “fracked” gas and oil wells have a higher chance of developing certain leukemias.

The study looked at the cases of 405 children born in Pennsylvania from 2009-2017 who were diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) and compared them to 2,080 control births in that time period.

