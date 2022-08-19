Yale researchers find correlation between gas wells, childhood leukemia

Researchers at Yale University have recently published a study they conducted that suggests children living near unconventional “fracked” gas and oil wells have a higher chance of developing certain leukemias.
The study looked at the cases of 405 children born in Pennsylvania from 2009-2017 who were diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) and compared them to 2,080 control births in that time period.
Researchers said they chose ALL because, while a rare disease, it is one of the most common forms of childhood cancer. It affects blood and bone marrow, but when treated properly it has a very high survival rate.
The research determined the location of births and living location of infants and toddlers in relation to unconventional wells in their area.
Using statistical analysis, the research ultimately showed that living within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of a well increased a child’s likelihood to develop ALL by 2-3 times with a confidence rating of 95%.
The study also was unique in that it also studied the rate of ALL in children who lived downstream or downhill of an active well that could affect drinking water.
The researchers attributed the likely cause of the ALL development with exposure to benzene, a chemical compound used in fracking liquids, though ALL has also been attributed to pesticides, radon, air pollution, and other factors.
Results indicated exposure to harmful chemicals through drinking water was worst within 1.2 miles of a well, whereas exposure from the air was worst within half a mile of a well.
Currently in Pennsylvania gas and oil wells must be “setback” at least 500 feet from dwellings, though the research indicates setbacks of at least 1000 meters would be safer.
More than 15,000 natural gas wells have been drilled in Pennsylvania since 2007. Washington County leads the state with 1938 active wells counted in 2021; with Susquehanna taking second most at 1841; Greene County at third most with 1544; Bradford County fourth most with 1507; neighboring Lycoming County fifth with 1019; and Tioga County with 999 sixth most.
The research was peer-reviewed and published in the Environmental Health Perspectives research journal and is available for reading on the National Institute of Health website.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
