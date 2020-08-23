Yard sale to benefit LeRaysville firefighters

Some friends of the LeRaysville-Pike Volunteer Fire Department are planning a large indoor/outdoor yard sale to benefit the firefighters. The sale is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, at the fire hall in LeRaysville.
The sale offers a unique twist: Many items will have no prices on them. Rather, shoppers are asked to simply put a monetary donation, whatever amount they wish, in a jar there. Some other merchandise, such as larger things, will have suggested donation amounts on them.
The event also will include a take-out chicken barbecue by the firefighters, with halves ready by 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5. To go along with the chicken, shoppers may choose from bake sale treats made by local supporters. A 50/50 raffle also will be held.
Organizers ask guests to wear masks and remember social distancing. They will have hand sanitizer available and hope to be able to offer some merchandise outdoors to accommodate the distancing.
Anyone interested in donating items to the sale may bring them to the hall from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. Organizers request only quality items, and any donated clothing should be new or gently used. Quality handcrafts and vintage items also are welcome. Tables will be provided by the fire department.
Those bringing items do not need to set them out or come sit with them on sale days. Simply drop them off, and workers there will do the rest. Organizers hope to donate any leftover items to charities.
Due to the Covid situation, the fire department has had to cancel its usual Labor Day celebration and other fundraisers. Organizers are hoping the sale will help offset some of their monetary losses.
The hall is located off Main Street, just south of the main intersection and town gazebo. Look for the fire department sign.
