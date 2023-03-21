WILLIAMSPORT – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced today that he has secured an additional $425,000 for projects in Lycoming and Sullivan counties through Pennsylvania’s Local Share Account (LSA) statewide grant program. The projects were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) during its March 16 meeting.

“Along with my colleagues in the House of Representatives, we have been fortunate to secure millions in LSA funding to direct back to local infrastructure, public safety and recreational projects in our region,” Sen. Yaw said. “I am happy to announce additional money for Jersey Shore Borough, as well as for the Dushore Water Authority, which I have secured through the LSA program.”