State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) held a telephone town hall on Tuesday evening to hear constituents concerns. People were free to listen in and ask questions over the phone or through an online message.
“Events like this are extremely important because they offer me a direct line of communication with members of our community living throughout Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties,” Yaw said.
One Bradford County resident asked to hear Yaw’s thoughts on the recent efforts of the county community to expand broadband in the region.
“Obviously, broadband is a huge issue, probably the biggest issue in my district,” Yaw expressed. “I have maintained the idea that we need to protect broadband in rural Pennsylvania. There is a broadband authority that has been established and I want to make sure that rural Pennsylvania gets its far share of the monies that are involved.”
He noted that a particular problem that rural areas have compared to urban ones is that they have more land yet less people.
An example that he gave was that Lancaster County is about 980 square miles with 550,000 residents, while his state senatorial district is 4,300 square miles, but has 255,000 residents.
“I have four times the area to get half as many people, and that’s a problem which we face in north central Pennsylvania or throughout northern Pennsylvania,” he said. “My question to [the broadband authority] is are [they] going to spend four times as much money in rural Pennsylvania to make sure that we have the same coverage as, for example, what will be available in Lancaster County?”
One caller asked about the 2013 state law that created an automatic wholesale tax increase on gasoline and diesel that would start in 2023. The State Senate voted 29-19 on Wednesday to undo the law and now it moves onto the state House of Representatives.
“We have a bill which is pending now that just passed the transportation committee and went to the full floor of the Senate that we are going to rescind that part of that bill and the tax that goes with it,” Yaw said Tuesday before the vote. “We are working on it right now, we are fully aware of the problem.”
A caller from Lycoming County spoke about how flood prone McNett Township is, especially Roaring Branch. Yaw stated that flooding is an issue that concerns him and state officials haven’t been proactive enough. However, he has been working with state Reps. Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110) on a package of bills to create better stream maintenance in northeast Pennsylvania.
“We know it’s an ongoing problem. I think for the first time though we have had some packages of bills put together that will hopefully address this problem and we are working on it,” Yaw said.
A Tioga County resident also expressed their concerns over regional flooding, which led Yaw to elaborate on specifics within proposed legislation.
“Our clean streams bill is oriented towards providing money to non-point source discharges like farmers to do things like riparian buffers put in, grasses, trees put in, fencing or crossings to keep animals out of the streams, so this is a benefit to farmers and it’s not at their expense,” Yaw said. “We provided the money for it and we think that this is an opportunity to really benefit farmers that they can really improve their properties as a result of this.”
He further detailed that local conservation districts will handle funds and be the go-to entities to speak with and connect with farmers about the specific environmental issues effecting their areas.
A Union County man stated that he manages a small construction company and was seeking help on behalf of his workers to gain unemployment when they are laid off during the off-seasons.
“They have been having terrible problems with the unemployment call in lines and trying to get through,” the caller said. “Two guys side by side dialed the unemployment number 1,500 and 1,700 times to finally get through.”
Yaw suggested that the workers can contact his district office for help on the issue.
For his Williamsport office, call (570) 322-6457 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For his Harrisburg office, call (717) 787-3280 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For his Wellsboro office, call (570) 724-5231 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.
