Yaw appointed to Appropriations Subcommittee on Infrastructure and Government Operations
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) has been appointed to serve as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Infrastructure and Government Operations, according to a recent announcement by Sen. Patrick Browne (R-16), chairman of the Appropriations Committee.
Yaw is one of five Republicans and four Democrats who will be tasked with reviewing funding levels for a variety of state agencies including the executive offices, Lt. Governor’s Office, Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Department of Transportation and Department of State, to name a few.
“I am grateful to be a part of this important subcommittee,” Yaw said. “Unfortunately, all too often we see that Pennsylvania has an aging infrastructure which good government should be addressing. In pursuing these efforts, Pennsylvanians expect their tax dollars will be spent wisely. I look forward to working with my colleagues to ensure that we address all of these issues.”
