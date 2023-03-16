HARRISBURG – A bill establishing statewide uniform requirements restricting the use of “Class B” firefighting foams containing added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) for training purposes and testing has been passed by the state Senate, according to prime sponsor state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).

Senate Bill 144, known as the Firefighting Foam Management Act, would restrict the use of foam containing PFAS chemicals beginning January 1, 2024 and direct the State Fire Commissioner to assist firefighting entities with evaluating and determining how to transition to the use of Class B firefighting foam that does not contain a PFAS chemical. The legislation would not impact the continued use of firefighting foams during emergency situations.