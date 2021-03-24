HARRISBURG – A new bill requiring Pennsylvania’s district attorneys to hold a valid license to practice law in the commonwealth advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
Senate Bill 420 is sponsored by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), who is also the vice chairman f the Senate Judiciary Committee.
“Currently, there is no requirement that a person elected to the office of District Attorney possess an active license to practice law at the time of entering office, which SB 420 will require,” Yaw said. “My bill would also establish safeguards so that the office of district attorney would continue to operate uninterrupted in the event of a suspension of the law license or disbarment from the practice of law of a sitting district attorney. It would provide needed uniformity and efficiency to current law and for those who discharge the duties of the office. It will assure the citizens that the integrity expected in the office of district attorney is maintained.”
Under the bill, the first assistant district attorney would become the acting district attorney in the case of a suspension until the district attorney’s license is reinstated or their term comes to an end.
In the case of a disbarment in a county like Bradford County, Pennsylvania law directs the court of common pleas to appoint the first assistant district attorney to the position, if qualified and willing, until the first Monday in January following the next municipal election. If the first assistant district attorney isn’t able to step up, then the court can appoint another to fill the role until a replacement is elected and can take office.
Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman is currently facing a petition from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Disciplinary Board’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel to temporarily suspend his license to practice law.
Salsman faces 24 charges from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which include sexual assault, intimidation, prostitution, and obstruction of justice, based on allegations that he used his position as a private defense attorney to sexually assault five female clients.
Salsman’s attorney, Samuel C. Stretton, has argued that his client shouldn’t be penalized on allegations that have yet to be proven in court and that Salsman plans to fight, especially since this action would prevent him from supporting his family as the primary provider. Furthermore, Stretton argued that an interim suspension would circumvent the constitutional process for removing an elected official.
