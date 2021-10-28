Pennsylvania has not required those elected to the position of district attorney to have an active law license. But with state Sen. Gene Yaw’s (R-23) Senate Bill 420 now sent to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk, that could soon change.
According to Yaw, who is also the vice chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the bill will not only add the requirement of an active law license for elected district attorneys, but also call on the first assistant district attorney to become the acting district attorney in the case the elected district attorney’s law license is suspended, pending reinstatement, or until the end of the district attorney’s term.
A disbarment would be handled in accordance with current law. An appointment would be made through the county’s Court of Common Pleas, with the remainder of the term to go before voters in the next election.
Yaw said the bill offers safeguards to ensure the uninterrupted operation of a district attorney’s office.
“It would provide needed uniformity and efficiency to current law and for those who discharge the duties of the office,” he said. “It will assure the citizens that the integrity expected in the office of district attorney is maintained.”
Al Ondrey was appointed Bradford County district attorney earlier this year after former District Attorney Chad Salsman pleaded guilty to charges of promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice in May and resigned from the position. Charges were initially filed in February by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shaprio following an investigation into the sexual assault of multiple women Salsman represented in his private practice. Salsman stepped back from trial work after he was initially charged. His law license was temporarily suspended leading up to his trial, and his disbarment was made permanent in August.
Salsman is currently serving 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison.
Ondrey is running unopposed for the remaining two years of the term in Tuesday’s Municipal General Election.
