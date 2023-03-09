Yaw disagrees with Shapiro budget's energy policy, state spending

State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) discussed Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first budget proposal Tuesday.

 Photo provided by the Office of state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23)

HARRISBURG — State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) expressed his views on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first budget proposal Tuesday.

Yaw appreciated Shapiro’s support for Senate Republican priorities that include workforce development and career and technical training, infrastructure, safe communities and mental/behavioral health. However, Yaw was not in favor of aspects of the budget that regarded energy policy and state spending.