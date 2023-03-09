Yaw disagrees with Shapiro budget's energy policy, state spending

HARRISBURG — State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) expressed his views on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s first budget proposal Tuesday.
Yaw appreciated Shapiro’s support for Senate Republican priorities that include workforce development and career and technical training, infrastructure, safe communities and mental/behavioral health. However, Yaw was not in favor of aspects of the budget that regarded energy policy and state spending.
“Pennsylvania families need relief from policies that attack our energy sector, rising utility bills and soaring prices at the pump,” Yaw said. “By now, it should be obvious, even to Democrats, that we need more, not less, energy production to alleviate some of these costs. Growing our energy supply will help bring prices back down.”
Yaw alleged that Shapiro’s proposed budget raises state government spending to unsustainable levels. The $45.8 billion plan features a $1.3 billion spending increase above the current year’s budget. Yaw stated that hundreds of millions of dollars would replace federal funds cut due to the COVID-19 health emergency ending.
Yaw also opposes Pennsylvania remaining in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. According to its website, RGGI is an agreement between eleven states to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power sectors. Yaw has expressed his opposition to RGGI and stated that it would hurt the state’s energy production and economy. He said RGGI would burden state residents with an annual tax on electricity of nearly $670 million.
“Shapiro’s spending plan would also nearly erase Rainy Day reserves by the end of his first term in office, which would mean the state would face higher borrowing costs and be in a much worse position to weather any potential downturns in the economy,” according to Yaw’s office.
Over the last two years, Senate Republicans helped increase the Rainy Day Fund to over $5 billion. However, Yaw stated that the fund’s reserves are below the national average.
On March 20, the Senate Appropriations Committee will hold public hearings on Shapiro’s 2023-24 proposed budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.