State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) has prepared for a busy and productive legislative session in 2023 with a variety of priorities and proposed bills.
PFAS
One bill would limit the use of per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, for firefighters. Yaw stated that PFAS are used as a firefighting foam for aircraft fires despite possible carcinogenic risks.
PFAS are long-lasting chemicals that break down slowly, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. There are thousands of PFAS in consumer and industrial products, which makes it difficult to study.
“Scientists classify PFAS as emerging contaminants because the risks they pose to human health and the environment are not completely understood,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. “While health impacts continue to undergo research studies, the research has concluded a probable link of PFAS to adverse health effects in laboratory animals and humans.”
Yaw’s bill aims to prevent firefighters from using PFAS chemicals for training purposes, but can still be used for suppressing fires.
Stream Cleaning
Yaw is designing a stream cleaning bill that aims to protect local bridges and infrastructure.
“When a bridge or culvert was designed, it was designed to accommodate water flowing in a certain way and direction,” Yaw said. “We find this every time there’s a major storm, debris comes down or there’s gravel bars that have formed and the water flows in a different direction and it comes around a corner or it gets behind a bridge foundation.”
He said this results in the bridge sustaining severe damage or destruction, which creates unsafe conditions and countless dollars spend on repairs.
“Let us take it back to the way that the bridge was designed to accommodate,” Yaw said. “I think that is something that will resonate with people.”
On last year’s budget, Yaw stated that success was made with Gov. Tom Wolf in financing the Clean Streams Fund. He stated that around 70% or $154 million out of the $220 million funds went into the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program, which is administered through local conservation districts.
“The orientation is for agriculture or farmers to help them with anything to do with clean water and it would be riparian buffers, trees, fencing or keep animal crossings,” Yaw said. “The whole idea behind our clean water fund is we need to clean up our own water. If we clean up our water then what happens downstream as far as the Chesapeake Bay or anything like that it will take care of itself.”
CARB
Yaw stated that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has adopted diesel engine standards from the California Air Resources Board. Although the DEP suspended the CARB standards around two years ago, a final decision on what to do with them will be made sometime in July, according to Yaw. He expressed his opposition to the standards.
“We just don’t think that we should have to comply with something that’s passed in California and then adopted here in Pennsylvania,” he said.
CARB seeks to “promote and protect public health, welfare, and ecological resources through effective reduction of air pollutants while recognizing and considering effects on the economy,” according to its website.
Smoking in Cars with Kids
Yaw will also propose legislation prohibit smoking in cars with children ages 12 and under.
He stated that he was inspired to craft the bill after one particular occasion. He walked out of a store and saw a car with two adults in the front seats smoking while there were kids in the backseat and the windows were up. Yaw expressed that society does a lot to protect children, especially in cars. He thought it was peculiar that people are prohibited from smoking in public places such as bars yet smoking in vehicles with children inside is allowed.
Broadband
On the topic of broadband, Yaw stated that its probably the biggest issue throughout his district. He said that the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority acquired around $200 million from the federal government. However, more funding is needed to ensure better broadband services. In comparison, he stated that Tri-County Rural Electric has invested $100 million in servicing to its members.
He stated that it’s just as important for rural residents to have broadband access as others, especially for telemedicine and farming information.
“We’re going to do whatever we have to do to protect the citizens of this part of the state. We’re not second-class citizens here,” he said.
