State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) discussed the recent legislative redistricting process and many other topics and priorities going into 2023 on Tuesday. He spoke during his Telephone Town Hall event in the evening.
Yaw described how Tioga County will now be included in his state senatorial district due to the redistricting.
“I look forward to getting to know you and all of your neighbors from Tioga County,” Yaw expressed. “Every 10 years the boundaries of the state Senate and House districts are redrawn to reflect changes in population. The Pennsylvania Constitution requires the state’s 50 Senate districts and 203 House districts to be as nearly equal in population as practicable.”
He detailed how Pennsylvania’s Legislative Reapportionment Commission developed the redistricting and the state Supreme Court approved it. This was done with data collected in the 2020 U.S. census.
Yaw was excited to announce that he will continue to serve as the chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee. In that role, he hopes to implement policies that can help mitigate damages from natural disasters and protect energy infrastructure.
“During the previous legislative session, we had some major victories for the environment. Most notably was the investment of $220 million to establish a landmark Pennsylvania clean streams fund,” he said.
“Clean streams fund puts money into action by correcting decades of non-point source pollution with innovative solutions like farming cooperatives, without demanding a single cent from taxpayers.”
Yaw hopes that the new fund can be utilized whenever a disaster strikes local areas within his district and throughout the commonwealth.
“Our rivers and streams are a source of beauty, purpose and economic opportunity in this state, and the clean streams fund will preserve and enhance these waterways for generations to come,” he said.
Yaw also discussed his recent and future measures to help protect electrical grids from damages that come from malicious intent.
“During the new session, I will continue to push increased fines and penalties for those who vandalize or cause destruction of any part of Pennsylvania’s power grid,” he said.
An incident that he discussed was the Dec. 2022 vandalization of a North Carolina power grid. Local authorities in Moore County, N.C. stated that two power substations were shot up by one or more people, according to the Associated Press. Gunfire at the sites cut power to local communities and left rural regions without electricity for days.
“The effect on the power grid comes with huge national and security risks and it should not be taken lightly,” Yaw said.
He also discussed a main legislative goal that he will pursue throughout 2023.
“[I’ll] also be reintroducing my energy choice measure that would prevent municipalities throughout the state from banning access to certain energy sources like natural gas and propane,” he said. “The fuel neutral proposal was designed to give residents, not bureaucrats, the choice to access whatever energy best suited their needs. Policies limiting the use of certain fuel sources only show the environmental progress and raises energy costs throughout the state.”
He expressed his belief that Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of his energy choice measure hurt vulnerable residents who have trouble affording items.
Yaw expressed that the three big concerns of energy, economy and the environment guide his legislation.
“You need energy to build an economy, and with an economy you can deal with the environment,” he said.
His policies are done in the order of energy first, then the economy, followed by the environment. He elaborated that energy is used to build an economy, which can be used to care for the environment.
“If you don’t have an economy and you are worried whether you have a job or where your next meal is gonna come from, you really don’t care that much about the environment,” he said.
