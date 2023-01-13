State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) discussed the recent legislative redistricting process and many other topics and priorities going into 2023 on Tuesday. He spoke during his Telephone Town Hall event in the evening.

Yaw described how Tioga County will now be included in his state senatorial district due to the redistricting.

