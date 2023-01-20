HARRISBURG – Counties, municipalities and municipal agencies, pre-qualified land trusts, non-profits and other eligible organizations interested in applying for conservation, recreation, trail, and riparian buffer grants through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) may do so now, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
“I strongly encourage eligible applicants in the five-county region I represent to apply for this funding as a way to improve and preserve our local recreational areas and further ensure that future generations have the opportunity to experience and enjoy their appeal,” Yaw said.
He added that over the past 20 years, the Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) has funded over 4,000 projects that have helped, plan, acquire, and develop parks, recreation facilities, trails, and conserved critical conservation areas and watersheds; supported education and training on conservation and recreation topics; and built conservation, heritage, and recreation partnerships.
The DCNR Recreation and Conservation grant program is funded with a variety of state and federal funding sources including Pennsylvania’s natural gas “Impact Fee.”
