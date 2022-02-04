State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) will continue his commitment to create and ensure the passage of bills concerning his district’s energy and agricultural policies over the year ahead.
Yaw has made energy issues a main priority of his office, especially in his role as chair of the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.
He recently created the Energy Choice Bill, which would give local customers a say in what kind of energy they consume. The bill was influenced by Yaw hearing of an ordinance in San Francisco that prohibited natural gas and encouraged only electricity use.
“We simply said that we are not going to dictate that someone needs to use natural gas or anything,” he said. “It’s up to the customer to decide what type of energy they want to buy and use.”
The bill has passed the Senate and now awaits passage in the House.
Another piece of legislation in the works is Senate Bill 284 that deals with the bonding of solar and wind instillations.
For anyone interested in building solar products on their lands, Yaw is concerned about contracts with companies that last around 20 to 30 years. He said that due to the length of contracts, that means the next generation of a family could inherit the solar panels at the end of the lease. He wants contracts to be treated like mining ones, in which there can be guaranteed funds to restore the land after the contract.
“When the solar array is finished, the landowner doesn’t get stuck with taking care of it or that it becomes an expense for the commonwealth,” he said.
For environmental and agricultural concerns, Yaw’s Senate Bill 251 focuses on rewriting Pennsylvania’s fertilizer law, something that hasn’t been done in almost 60 years.
“In a lot of cases, part of our environmental issue is the result of over-application of fertilizer, which runs off and goes into the streams,” he said.
The bill would require residential fertilizers to be licensed, instead of farmers and is currently awaiting passage in the House.
Yaw is also requesting $250 million of rescue funds for the commonwealth that can go towards the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Plan, which would help farmers with runoff of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment.
“That would help them to build riparian buffers on their lands and provide financial assistance for that,” he said. “The focus is to clean up our water.”
