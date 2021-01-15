Yaw hosts virtual hearing to discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout

State and local medical professionals and legislators gathered online Wednesday to discuss the logistics of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in rural Pennsylvania and ways to quell vaccine hesitancy.
In the virtual public hearing of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania Board of Directors, hosted by board President state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine provided an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and shared an inside look into how the Commonwealth is continuing to combat the “biggest public health crisis that we have faced in 103 years.”
Levine designated the introduction of two COVID-19 vaccines within the country in less than a year a “medical triumph” and stated that while containment, mitigation and medical countermeasures like COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, mask wearing, social distancing and medication like Remdesivir have helped contain COVID, “the key to getting past the pandemic are the vaccines.”
“This is really the most complex public health mission that has existed ever,’ Levine commented.
Levine stated that while the vaccines were developed quickly through the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed and were permitted to forgo the usual years of clinical testing through emergency use authorizations, they come from vaccine technology that has been being developed for 5 to 10 years as well as through pipelined government funding and in her opinion are safe.
“I don’t have concerns about that (the forgoing of clinical testing), I think that the science is very clear about the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines, they’ve gone through robust clinical trials. … We have in medicine complete confidence about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and there is no evidence of any politicization that has influenced the process at all,” the secretary stated.
Levine explained that due to a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccinations available, the state has organized the distribution and administration of them into four phases based on perceived urgency of need.
Levine also warned the public that the reported percentages of vaccines delivered to vaccination sites versus the amount of vaccines administered to individuals are “not completely accurate” as the number of vaccines given for the week are reported on Mondays but the vaccines are actually delivered throughout the week and because vaccination sites have before 24 and 72 hours to report vaccinations after they are given.
Over 342,000 Pennsylvanians have received vaccines so far including over 257,000 individuals who have been administered first doses and over 42,000 of who have received both doses, according to Levine, who noted that the Commonwealth is “right in the middle” as far as state rankings of vaccine administration.
Levine also informed that Philadelphia is functioning under its own vaccine rollout program and is not included in the statewide numbers reported.
“The roll out I think is really preceding a pace, I think it’s preceding well and of course it could proceed better,” Levine said, adding that the rate of administration was hindered by the holidays but is at a “much better pace” across both the state and the nation now.
The Secretary informed that while vaccine development has been “underfunded by the federal government” in the past with between $10 billion and $12 billion, or around $1 per person in the nation designated to pharmaceutical companies, the recently approved COVID-19 stimulus package includes over $100 million for distribution and administration of the vaccine in Pennsylvania, which the Commonwealth has not received yet but will use to fund large vaccine clinics, hire workers and build a communication system to aid in vaccination efforts.
Levine said that the general public is included in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan and that officials are unsure of when the state will move into that phase but there are hopes that it could be by late spring or summer 2021.
While retail pharmacies are scheduled to begin distribution and administration of the vaccine to eligible patients this week, Levine noted that the program is changing rapidly as earlier this week United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar instructed states to immediately start vaccinating any individuals over 65-years-old and anyone with chronic health conditions, categories which were previously not eligible for vaccines until phases 1b and 1c.
When Yaw asked why individuals such as grocery store clerks were originally included in phases above senior citizens and those with chronic illnesses that have been identified to be more at risk for adverse effects from COVID-19, Levine stated that the Centers for Disease Control determined the phases and that they “wanted to have a high health equity lense” with consideration of minority and disadvantaged populations who have had more cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 than other communities.
Levine stated that a “rush” is anticipated next week as the new categories are included as the state will not be receiving an increased amount of vaccines and is attempting to distribute them “in a fair, equitable way” and includes appointments made by phone or online to keep individuals from forming lines at distribution sites.
More changes are ahead as well, according to the secretary, who explained that the federal government will be releasing more vaccines in coming weeks as the supply has been deemed “robust” and the nation waits to see how the incoming Biden Administration will carry out vaccine distribution.
A broad communication system is in the process of being created and will help in sharing vaccine related information, though scheduling for vaccinations will be completed at a local level, according to Levine.
Following Levine’s report, members of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania heard presentations from multiple local medical professionals largely discussing the heightened hesitancy to the COVID-19 vaccine that has been recorded in rural areas of the state.
UPMC Susquehanna President and CEO Steve Johnson stated that individuals in rural areas of the state tend to be older and “somewhat less healthy” than residents in cities as well as less likely to take preventative measures to avoid someone who has or has had COVID-19 or to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
Johnson relayed that credibility is incredibly important when it comes to vaccine administration and that he has observed that individuals in rural areas have had more of a “loss of trust” in the Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration and the United States government as a whole, which he believes is reflected in statics that show that while there is an 80 percent vaccine acceptance rate in Pittsburg and a 75% acceptance rate in Williamsport the vaccine acceptance rate in Muncy, Wellsboro and Coundersport only hits 60%.
Cary Funk, a public opinion specialist at Pew Research Center, stated that the country faces a “two pronged challenge” to vaccine distribution with the first being having the ability to vaccinate all people eager to be vaccinated and the second challenge being convincing those less eager to be vaccinated to get the shot.
Funk stated that alongside individuals from rural areas, Black Americans, young Americans and individuals with lower levels of income or education have also shown a higher hesitancy to vaccines.
Funk said that people who see a “high personal need” for the vaccine are often eager to receive it and stated that one way to encourage those who do not feel they have a high need to be vaccinated to receive the vaccine is through an “appeal to their sense of community need” like receiving it to help others, local hospitals or businesses.
Funk also told public hearing attendees that it is important that “trusted messengers” like prominent healthcare workers and public officials as well as many people from a variety of walks of life encourage the public to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as individuals are more likely to listen to people they trust and share values with.
