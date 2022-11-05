HARRISBURG – Legislation aimed at ensuring landowners are afforded a clear and distinct assessment of royalties paid to them through lease agreements with oil and natural gas operators has been signed by Governor Tom Wolf, according to prime sponsor Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).

“Concerns have been expressed by land and mineral owners for some time now centered on the lack of transparency that can come with deductions from their royalty payments,” Yaw said. “In some cases, general deductions with little to no description are subtracted from landowner’s checks, leaving them with a fraction of what was promised.”