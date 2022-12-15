HARRISBURG – One state representative is planning to craft legislation that would enact better protections for the commonwealth’s power grid system.
State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) will introduce legislation to increase fines and penalties on anyone that vandalizes or destroys important state infrastructure such as the power grid. He made the announcement in a memorandum to all members of the state Senate Monday.
Yaw’s proposal was inspired by the alleged criminal incident involving damage to a North Carolina power grid in early December. Local authorities in Moore County, N.C. stated that two power substations were shot up by one or more people, according to the Associated Press. Gunfire at the sites cut power to local communities and left rural regions without electricity for days.
“In light of the events in North Carolina, we need to do more to hold these bad actors accountable for purposeful damage done to these facilities,” Yaw said. “Destabilizing the power grid comes with huge national security risks and it should not be taken lightly.”
Federal officials at the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security both warned that foreign and domestic terrorists could target power grids earlier this year.
“Losing power not only disrupts our day-to-day activities, but can take lives, especially among our most vulnerable populations,” Yaw said. “We need to do all we can discourage these criminal acts before tragedy strikes.”
For more state-related news and information, visit Senator Yaw’s website at www.SenatorGeneYaw.com or on Facebook and Twitter @SenatorGeneYaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.