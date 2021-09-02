HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania took a crucial step toward joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Wednesday, and is poised to be the first state to do so without legislative approval.
The Independent Regulatory Review Commission voted three-to-two to approve the Department of Environmental Protection’s proposal for capping CO2 emissions through power plants purchasing emission credits during RGGI’s annual auction for participating states.
Gov. Tom Wolf praised the move as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve public health.
“Participating in RGGI is one more way for Pennsylvania, which is a major electricity producer, to reduce carbon emissions and achieve our climate goals,” said Wolf, who first directed the DEP to join RGGI in October 2019. “In addition to the environmental benefits, participating in this cap-and-trade initiative will allow Pennsylvania to make targeted investments that will support workers and communities affected by energy transition.”
The move’s critics included local state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), the chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, who feared the unilateral action would have dire consequences.
“Today’s decision by IRRC means Pennsylvania will lose control over our energy production, economic development, energy security and environmental protection. Instead of engaging with the General Assembly, the Wolf Administration, with IRRC’s approval, will allow the decisions on these important matters to be determined by the likes of New York, New Jersey and other states who thumb their nose at Pennsylvania energy. To participate in RGGI is to ignore the positive environmental impacts that are taking place right here in Pennsylvania, which include a dramatic reduction in carbon emissions over the past two decades. Moreover, Pennsylvania will lose thousands of skilled and good paying jobs and untold millions of dollars in its tax base for CO2 emissions reductions stated to be less than 1%.”
The committee had sent a letter to the IRRC last month to formally oppose Pennsylvania joining the RGGI, which includes nearly a dozen northeast and mid-Atlantic states.
Yaw noted that Pennsylvania is the only state with a substantial number of coal or natural gas power plants and the only one to join the RGGI without legislative approval.
He and Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee Vice Chairman state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) noted how lawmakers believe the administration had overstepped since the legislature has “exclusive powers to impose taxes and that the carbon tax would devastate local economies and cost thousands of jobs.”
“At least IRRC took the time to hear from legislators, business leaders and municipal officials before they voted,” Pittman added, regarding the five hours of testimony that preceded the vote. “This is certainly different from the stance taken by the administration. Neither the governor nor any member of his administration even bothered to come to my district over the past 22 months to talk about RGGI and how working families would benefit from the closure of power plants and elimination of jobs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.