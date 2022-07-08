An energy choice bill sponsored by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) passed in the House of Representatives this week and now awaits approval from Gov. Tom Wolf for it to become law.
Senate Bill 275 aims to prevent more than 2,500 Pennsylvania municipalities from banning access to utilities, such as natural gas.
Yaw stated that the “fuel neutral” proposal within the bill ensures that energy choices won’t be discriminated against, including renewable energy.
“This will preserve access to reliable electricity, no matter where residents live, and prevent a chaotic patchwork of regulations that ultimately undermine statewide environmental and energy policies,” he said. “It also reaffirms what many local and statewide officials, including the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, already understand to be true: municipalities do not have the authority to restrict energy sources.”
Yaw stated that cities across the nation have tried to ban natural gas in newly constructed buildings and that short-sighted climate policies have prioritized ideological purity over sound and inclusive energy policy.
“Protecting energy choices for consumers means that residents can pursue ‘cleaner’ electricity sources if they want to or can afford to, without punishing those who don’t have the option,” Yaw said.
