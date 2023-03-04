HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) this week announced his plan to establish an Independent Energy Office (IEO) within the Commonwealth.

“I believe most Republicans and Democrats in the Pennsylvania Legislature agree that we can advance policies that promote energy development and protect our environment simultaneously. They are not mutually exclusive. Our state has one of the most diverse energy portfolios in the United States. There is no question we can capitalize on our state’s energy richness, but we must first stop apologizing for it. I believe an Independent Energy Office can provide impartial, timely and data driven analysis to guide our state in determining and meeting future energy needs.”