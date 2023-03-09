HARRISBURG – Legislation ensuring that state residents have options when it comes to fuel availability was overwhelmingly approved today by the state Senate, 40-9, according to prime sponsor Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).

Senate Bill 143, known as “Energy Choice” legislation, would limit municipal entities from banning a specific type of fuel source for appliances and heating homes or businesses. The language is fuel-neutral and is not specific to one energy source.