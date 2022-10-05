Yaw talks energy independence during visit to Bradford County

Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) recently visited Flynn Energy in Towanda to have a roundtable discussion in regards to changes in the energy industry. From left: Ted Harris (Executive Vice President of Pennsylvania Petroleum Association); Michael Hinds (Vice President of Hinds Oil in Montrose); Senator Yaw; John Kulik (Director, Government Affairs of Pennsylvania Petroleum Association); and EJ Flynn (Owner and Founder of Flynn Energy and Propane, Towanda).

 Photo Provided

TOWANDA – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), chairman of the Pennsylvania Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, visited Flynn Energy in Towanda recently for a tour and roundtable discussion with local business leaders to discuss how changes to the energy industry will have a local impact.

“Our region’s leading natural gas production has created thousands of jobs, including right here in Bradford and Susquehanna counties,” Yaw said. “It continues to deliver home energy savings for consumers and provides a clean energy source to better the environment. We must ensure that continues.”