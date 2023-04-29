HARRISBURG –State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), Chairman of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, announced this week that he will soon introduce legislation to change the name of the “Department of Environmental Protection” (DEP) to the “Department of Environmental Services.”

In a memo circulated to Senate members, Yaw explained that the word “protection” carries a law enforcement or security connotation, rather than that of an environmental steward and partner to the citizens of Pennsylvania.