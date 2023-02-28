State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) discussed his viewpoint on the current partisan split within the commonwealth’s legislature.
Democrats in the state House gained a one-vote majority in the November 2022 elections and three Allegheny County special elections held this year. Specifically, there are now 102 Democrats in the 203-member House. This is the first House majority that Democrats have had since 2010. The majority allows Democrats to set the state House’s agenda. State Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-142) was voted to serve as the speaker of the Pennsylvania State House.
Meanwhile, the 50-member state Senate has a Republican majority with 27 members.
“We will work across the aisle when necessary to advance issues important in this commonwealth,” said state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R-41) at a news conference last year. “But we will also defend the principles and beliefs of those who have elected us to serve them here in the state Senate.”
Despite the partisan split, Yaw expressed optimism that legislation will still be passed and signed into law. He noted that the state government had the same setup when he began serving as a state senator in 2009.
“We had a Democratic House and a Democratic governor [in 2009], and we still got things done,” Yaw said. “Sometimes that mix leads to the necessity of cooperation if anybody wants to get anything done.”
He began his tenure in 2009 when Democrat Ed Rendell served as Pennsylvania governor and the state House was Democratic-controlled. Similarly, the legislative session of 2023-2024 sees Democrat Josh Shapiro serving as governor with a Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-controlled House.
“I’m taking everybody at their word at this point that everybody wants to do what they think is best for the citizens of Pennsylvania,” Yaw said. “In order to accomplish that with a split legislature and Democratic governor, we have to cooperate.”
He stated that a split legislature can have both its positive and negative aspects. Some legislators see it as a glass half full or half empty situation.
“The downside is the fact that a very small group of people can upset that whole mix and stop everything,” Yaw said. “One person told me in the House ‘well we like it, we’re not really opposed to it because that means every person’s vote is important.’”
Since Democrats are in control by one vote, everyone’s vote will have a great impact on what gets decided at the state level, he expressed.
Yaw has created proposed legislation on issues such as energy choice, solar installation bonding and stream maintenance. Overall, Yaw remains optimistic about the legislative session moving forward.
