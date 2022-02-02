State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) will continue to fight against the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as a major priority this year, which he has opposed for over two years now.
The RGGI is an agreement between eleven states to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power sectors, according to its website.
Gov. Tom Wolf asked the Department of Environmental Protection to develop regulations in preparation for joining RGGI in 2019 and Pennsylvania is expected to join it this year, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solution’s website.
Yaw fears that RGGI will target coal fired power plants and it could put them out of business or make them less competitive and that it would only reduce 1% of carbon dioxide emissions. He also stated that many of the states in RGGI have some of the most expensive electric rates in the country.
“So for that less than 1% reduction, we are going to lose thousands of jobs and it’s going to increase our electric rates,” he said.
Yaw stated that the electricity thats generated by Pennsylvania would be picked up by non-RGGI states such as West Virginia and Ohio, which would mean emissions would still be the same.
“My opinion is RGGI fails of its stated purpose and its just bad for the economics of Pennsylvania all around,” he said. “Its a tremendous blow to Pennsylvania’s energy production and its economy.”
For two years, he has crafted legislation to stop the commonwealth’s admission into the agreement, but Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed it twice.
“We have pending a disapproval resolution on [RGGI’s] regulations,” he said. “The Senate passed the disapproval resolution and it is now pending in the House, but even if they pass it, I’m assuming that the governor will veto it.”
Although there is a chance of overriding a veto, Yaw stated that there hasn’t been good lucky over the years of overriding Wolf’s vetoes.
He stated that lawsuits over RGGI may be a possibility in the future on whether or not the governor has authority to make actions like this without the General Assembly.
Despite Wolf’s opposition, Yaw said inspiration can be found in other states, with one example being Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order to get his state out of RGGI.
Although it’s been a challenging two years, Yaw stated that this issue is important enough to continue crafting legislation or gaining public support on his stance. He said that he’s hopeful that more people will know more about RGGI.
“When you look at all of the negative factors that I said, the loss of jobs, the minimal, if any impact on the environment, the increase in electric rates, the effect on Pennsylvania’s economy, there is no reason that we should be even thinking about joining with these states,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.