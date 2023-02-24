State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) visited the Towanda area on Thursday and discussed his proposed legislation concerning energy topics.
Yaw will reintroduce his energy choice bill that aims to prevent Pennsylvania municipalities from banning access to certain energy sources.
He stated that he was inspired to craft the bill after hearing that San Francisco passed an ordinance prohibiting any natural gas hookups.
“I thought something like that is just the antithesis of what we should be doing in Pennsylvania or everything that Pennsylvania has as far as the importance of the natural gas industry,” Yaw said. “[The bill] says if you are a developer you have the right to choose what kind of energy you want.”
He stated that 50% of Pennsylvania households don’t have access to natural gas.
“Here we are as the second largest producer [of natural gas] in the United States and 50% of our households don’t have access to this resource,” he said.
During the previous legislative session, the state Senate and House both passed the bill, but former Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed it. Yaw stated that he is optimistic that the result will be different this time with Gov. Josh Shapiro as the commonwealth’s new head of state.
“He is more attuned to the importance of energy to Pennsylvania,” Yaw said.
Shapiro has previously stated that he’s open to working with different forms of energy. On the campaign trail, he visited Wysox on Oct. 9, 2022 and stated that he would be an “all of the above energy governor” if elected.
Another piece of proposed legislation from Yaw is Senate Bill 211. It would set requirements for decommissioning and bonding of solar installations.
“That’s become a big issue throughout Pennsylvania. Especially a lot of municipalities, quite frankly, don’t know what to do,” Yaw said.
“This is not a new concept as coal, natural gas, solid waste and a host of other industries are required to post financial guarantees for their activities,” according to the bill’s memorandum. “This requirement would not apply to homes and businesses which host solar facilities that generate electricity for their own use.”
Yaw stated that solar leases can last around 25 years and can be multi-generational.
“It’s not only what happens to you, but what happens to your grandchildren, maybe even your great-grandchildren,” he said. “The reason we are talking about bonding is because what we want to do is make sure that landowners, especially farmers, don’t have a huge financial burden at the end when these solar leases run out.”
He stated that there is no legislation currently in Pennsylvania or nationwide handling this topic. As chairman of the Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, he wishes to be proactive about the issue.
