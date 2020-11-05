Incumbent Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Gene Yaw has secured his fourth term representing the 23rd Senatorial District in Harrisburg after winning 73.17% of votes in Tuesday’s general election, according to the Department of State’s report that shows 92.41% of precincts reporting and 58.97% of mail-in ballots counted as of The Review’s Wednesday night deadline.
The Department of State shows that Yaw received 85,233 votes with 73,369 being cast on election day, 11,864 through mail-in ballot and no reported provisional ballots.
Yaw’s democratic contender Jackie Baker received 26.83%, or 31,254 votes with 16,158 cast on election day, 15,096 through mail-in ballots and no provisional ballots logged, according to the Department of State’s website on Wednesday night.
“It is an honor to again serve the 23rd Senate District in the Pennsylvania Senate,” Yaw was quoted stating in a press release published Wednesday. “For the past 11 years, I have fought for the interests of all the citizens of our region, which includes Bradford County. Inspired by your trust, I will continue to be a strong voice for our values in Harrisburg. Thank you!”
