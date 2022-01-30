DA Salsman pleads guilty in sex assault case, disbarred
Chad Salsman is no longer able to practice law in Pennsylvania following his disbarment by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Salsman, who was elected as Bradford County district attorney in 2019, voluntarily resigned his license to practice law in Pennsylvania, according to an announcement in mid August. His disbarment is retroactive to March 25 – the date that the court temporarily suspended his law license.
Salsman was arrested in February and faced two dozen felony and misdemeanor charges including sexual assault, indecent assault, intimidation of a witness or victim, prostitution, and obstruction of justice following an investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
During his time in private practice, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said, “He repeatedly leveraged his power over his victims, who he counseled in criminal and child custody cases, by taking advantage of their vulnerabilities, exploiting them, and then forcing them into submission and silence.”
On May 7, Salsman pleaded guilty to the charges of felony promoting prostitution, misdemeanor witness intimidation and misdemeanor obstruction of justice, and resigned from his position as district attorney. In July, he was sentenced to one-and-a-half to five years in state prison.
According to the Pennsylvania Rules of Disciplinary Enforcement, Salsman would have to wait at least five years from the date of his disbarment before he could apply to reinstate his license. Any final decision would be made by the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court.
According to court documents, Salsman requested that his disbarment be retroactive to the date of his temporary suspension, which the Office of Disciplinary Counsel had opposed.
Chuck Carver passes away
The Valley lost a legend in early June as longtime Choice 102 owner and broadcaster Chuck Carver passed away unexpectedly.
Tributes to Carver poured after the news broke — from local leaders to avid listeners and friends of the beloved broadcaster.
“Our hearts are heavy today,” said Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, president and CEO of The Guthrie Clinic. “We have lost a partner, colleague and friend. Chuck was the voice of the Valley, and while his voice is now silenced, his words and legacy will live on in his lasting contributions to our community.”
Carver, who joined the Valley radio station in 1976, was living in Lititz, Pennsylvania after selling The Choice to Dave and Irene Radigan last year. After his graduation from Ohio State University, Carver joined the Valley radio station and served as an announcer, news director, station manager and general manager for 10 years. In 1986, he joined Todd Bowers, Larry Brown and Peg Croft in purchasing the stations from Robert Klose. Carver helped turn The Choice into a Valley institution.
The legendary broadcaster started Scholarship Challenge in 1980 and hosted every program for the past 40 years. He asked more than 6,300 participants over 31,000 questions during that span. The 24-team high school quiz show has awarded more than $210,000 in prize money to local school districts.
Wyalusing accident in January leaves three dead
WYALUSING TOWNSHIP — Three people were killed in a two-vehicle accident in late January on Route 6.
The accident occurred at about 8 a.m. near the Homet’s Heights business area on the hill just west of Wyalusing Borough. The two vehicles involved were a gray Dodge Ram, which came to rest on its roof on a lawn north of the road, and a red Chrysler sedan that stopped upright off the south side. The fatalities were in the gray vehicle, according to witnesses.
The scene was almost in front of Charles and Marjorie Huffman’s home. “I was just getting out of bed. I heard the ‘Bam!’” Marjorie Huffman said. She looked out her window and saw smoke and fire coming from the gray vehicle. Her husband was working on their wood fire when he heard the crash.
“I called 911,” Luke Cruver said. An emergency medical technician, he is the Huffmans’ grandson and lives with them. He and his grandfather went out to the scene.
They found the gray vehicle badly crushed, and all they could see of the victims were arms and hands. One or more people from the nearby Bluhm’s business broke some glass and used an extinguisher to put out the fire.
“There was no response from anyone,” Cruver said.
“I spoke with the lady in the other vehicle,” he said. “She was a bit distraught.” She had a nosebleed and “she was probably in shock,” he said. They brought her a blanket, and he told her not to move.
Cruver reported the woman, later identified as Irene S. Sprague, 70, of Wyalusing, was later flown from the scene in the medical helicopter to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. State police said she was transported for suspected serious injuries.
Marjorie Huffman noted that the helicopter landed nearby in the road.
The accident, she said, was “not something you think of on a straightaway.”
Pennsylvania State Police reported that the red car was traveling east on Route 6 and crossed over the double yellow line into the westbound lane, hitting the gray vehicle head on.
State police identified the dead as Bryce S. Campbell, 20, of Athens, Jadon M. Allen, 19, of Milan, and Montana T. Vandyke, 24, of New Albany.
Sayre couple sentenced for $1.8M mail, wire fraud
WILLIAMSPORT – A 54-year-old Sayre woman was sentenced in December to 37 months in jail in connection with a mail and wire fraud scheme that defrauded multiple female victims throughout the country of $1,89 million.
According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Christine Bradley Okpako was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann to 37 months imprisonment. On Nov. 23, her husband Jabin Godspower Okpako was sentenced to 87 months in jail.
Gurganus said the couple and other conspirators located in the U.S. and West Africa targeted woman ages 55 to 85 who visited online gaming, relationship and dating websites.
After the victims were befriended, they were convinced to send money for a variety of fictitious causes, such as a worker in Alaska who fell from a tower, to pay for medicine, to recover a $6 million inheritance, to help the United Nations repair equipment on an oil drilling rig, and to purchase an apartment in Washington, D.C.
The money was laundered through bank and wire transitions in multiple states, and then transferred to three separate bank accounts in Nigeria.
9-year-old fatally stabs 11-year-old in Ridgebury
RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — A 9-year-old boy stabbed and killed an 11-year-old boy in Ridgebury Township in late October, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The Bradford County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide.
The two boys where playing with Nerf guns when a “tug of war” occurred over one of the toys at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The 9-year-old was holding a knife during the fight, which he used to cut the victim in his left upper chest. The victim was pronounced dead at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital after life saving attempts were unsuccessful, said police.
Former French Azilum, Inc. president faces theft charge
WYSOX TOWNSHIP — A former president of French Azilum, Inc. faced charges of stealing funds from the non-profit and using it for personal interests.
Joyce Kerrick, 69, of Asylum Township allegedly confessed to Pennsylvania State Police that she took $7,200 from the non-profit when police questioned her on Jan. 1 at her home, according to court documents.
The non-profit manages the operations of the French Azilum Historic Site.
Kerrick was arraigned on July 21 by Wysox Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton and released on $5,000 unsecured bail on felony theft by unlawful taking.
She was confronted about missing funds in March 2020 by the non-profit’s treasurer Roxy Wells and current acting president Deborah L. Courville and said that checks went to a contractor who asked for cash, said state police.
A few months later, Wells and Courville confronted her again and she confessed to taking the money, resigned from her position and expressed her desire to pay it back, according to court documents. Courville provided them with bank records of three withdrawals from the non-profit’s account of $2,500, $2,500 and $2,200, while she and Wells supplied copies of the checks that Kerrick wrote to herself.
Kerrick pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking – movable property and awaits sentencing.
Two Athens teachers arrested while chaperoning senior trip
VIRGINIA BEACH — A pair of Athens Area School District teachers were arrested during the Athens High School senior trip in Virginia Beach in May.
Learning support teacher Ben Gambrell and social studies teacher Chris Weldy, who were both acting as chaperones on the senior trip, were arrested for the charge of drunk in public, profane language.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage stressed that no students were involved in the incident.
Bradford County Freedom Rally fights against Wolf Administration, Act 77, mandated COVID-19 restrictions
TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — “Your business is essential to you,” said Bob Raimo, host of the Bradford County Freedom Rally at the Bradford County Airport in Towanda Township.
The unnamed group rallied against current socio-political issues surrounding COVID-19 and the election in early January, including state-mandated business shutdowns and Act 77, the Pennsylvania legislation passed in 2019 which allowed mail-in voting.
The gates opened at 10:30 a.m. for attendees to bring their “flags, lawn chairs, and patriotism” as Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko said. Speeches ran until 2 p.m. and featured former Trump Administration Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and Rudy Giuliani, attorney and former mayor of New York City via jumbotron, Bradford County Auditor Eric Matthews, Congressional Candidate Earl Granville, and restaurant owners Rick Sherman, Matthew Foltz and Mike Mangano.
McLinko said staff estimated just under 500 residents and representatives from local businesses were in attendance throughout the day.
Raimo, also the owner of Shooter’s Gauntlet in Monroeton, said that he wanted to keep the rally non-partisan rather than in favor of one presidential candidate.
He noted that was a rather ambitious goal given the political nature of rallies.
“We have lost patriotism in this country but I see it in Bradford County, hence why I moved here,” he said, “I think the people of Bradford County are a little bit special and a little bit different than everybody else in the state and in the country.”
He criticized the Wolf Administration’s COVID-19 mitigation orders as well as all state-mandated shutdowns.
Applause followed Raimo’s argument that it’s no safer to go to a large retail establishment like Walmart or Target than a small business.
“I don’t like being told when I can open and close my business,” he stated, “I do not like watching my friends – many of you know me and I know many of you – you’re business owners. Not for nothing, but if you own a hair cutting place or a salon, I’ve got to suspect that your business is essential to you and your employees, isn’t it?”
New Disney cartoon draws inspiration from Towanda
When “The Ghost and Molly McGee” premiered Oct. 1 on Disney Channel, the spirit of Towanda was there.
“The Ghost and Molly McGee takes place in the fictional midwest town of Brighton, which was inspired by the many weekends and summers co-creator Bob Roth spent in the Towanda area growing up.
The show is centered around eternal optimist Molly, who meets a grumpy ghost named Scratch when her family moves into an old house.
Although Scratch tries to scare Molly off with a curse to haunt her for the rest of her days so he can remain in the house alone, it backfires. Instead, she thinks they are now best friends since “you’re going everywhere I go and doing everything I do.”
Roth, a native of Ithaca, would frequently visit the home of his grandparents John and Julie Coleman outside of the Monroeton area.
The town’s Caribou Club is reminiscent of the Towanda Elks Club where his grandfather would take him on Saturday nights.
“He’d have a beer and chat with his friends and I’d get french fries and watch the Yankees or Phillies game on the TV,” Roth remembered.
“I have vivid memories of seeing parades in Towanda,” he continued. “We have a few parades in our first season that are small-town parades with humble floats, not Rose Bowl parades. I had vivid memories of that Elks Club. … It’s those small-town, quirky characters that we’ve inhabited the world of Brighton with. A few of them are based on people I have vivid childhood memories of. Towanda is definitely living through Brighton.”
Roth made weekend and summer visits to his grandparents’ home for around 10 years in his youth. Then his grandfather passed away when he was 12 or 13 years old and his parents moved his grandmother to Ithaca with them.
“I haven’t been to Towanda for many years now, but I still carry the warm, golden memories of my time there,” Roth said. This includes seeing movies at the Keystone Theatre and visiting a newsstand on Main Street every Sunday.
“He’d let me pick out one comic book as he picked up The Daily Review and the New York Times, or maybe it was the Daily News – I don’t remember which,” he said. “I’d get to pick out one comic book, or if I was really good that weekend I’d get to pick out two. I have really formative memories of my time in Towanda there. They were really special times.”
Roth traces the start of his career in entertainment to his junior year at Cornell University, when he came across an ad in Premiere magazine for a summer production workshop at the University of Southern California.
“I thought, that sounds like a fun way to spend six weeks of my summer. I signed up for it, I met my writing partner (Bill Motz) there. That was 31 years ago and we’ve been writing and producing since,” Roth said. “I don’t really have a tough story of paying my dues.
“We gelled together really quickly and sold our first script to Disney almost 30 years ago. It was a show called ‘Darkwing Duck.’”
Since then, Roth has enjoyed a career that brings something different every day – and especially with “The Ghost and Molly McGee,” has proven to be very fun.
Athens student killed in morning crash
ULSTER TOWNSHIP – Athens Area High School student Jordan Christian Garris, 16, of Sayre, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 220 in Ulster Township, according to information from the Bradford County Coroner’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police.
Garris was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:28 a.m. The cause of death was reported to be multiple blunt force traumatic injuries and was ruled accidental.
According to police, the crash took place around 8:42 a.m. just north of Millionaire Lane. Garris was traveling south in his 2008 Mazda at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle. The Mazda crossed the double yellow line and was struck in the passenger side by a northbound Ford F250 driven by 53-year-old Mark A. Carl of Eagles Mere.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Furman and Jones Towing. Police said Carl was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Firefighters from Ulster, North Towanda, Athens Township assisted at the scene along with Greater Valley and Guthrie EMS.
Rome man found shot and killed in the roadway
TOWN OF NICHOLS -— A Rome man was shot and killed in June after entering a Town of Nichols home unlawfully.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to Waite Road, near the intersection of Lynch Road, where they found the body of 29-year-old Cody J. Wagner in the roadway with a gunshot wound in his upper abdomen, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon by the sheriff’s office. Wagner was unable to be resuscitated by EMS personnel and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.
According to investigators, Wagner unlawfully entered a home located at 1958 Waite Road where he was confronted by a caretaker of the property who was armed with a shotgun. As the caretaker was escorting Wagner to a nearby residence to call 911, Wagner grabbed a revolver out of his vehicle and pointed it at the caretaker. Wagner was then shot, and the caretaker went to the nearby residence to call 911.
No charges have been filed against the shooter.
Carman charged for theft, leaves position over Luzerne Co. Predator Catcher sting
Former Bradford County Coroner Thomas Michael Carman was charged following allegations he stole $431,913 from Western Alliance Emergency Services during his time as its CEO.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office investigated Carman after an audit revealed the theft between 2014 and 2019, according to police. Carman was taken into custody without incident in late July and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox on the felony charges of theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $175,000 bail.
According to the criminal complaint, the Western Alliance Emergency Services Board of Directors discovered that Carman had embezzled money in February 2019 when the non-profit was on the verge of bankruptcy. Carman resigned from the CEO position on March 4, 2019, after serving in that role since the turn of the century. An audit was carried out by Monique Ericson, a senior forensic accountant with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, which was focused on the period of Jan. 1, 2014 to March 31, 2019. During that time, she uncovered $28,495 in spending on concerts and events;$40,046 for music, games and movies; $62,477 for restaurants; and $38,108 for clothing and department stores. The audit also uncovered that Carman used $1,000 for legal representation following his December 2016 DUI arrest while he was driving a Bradford County Coroner’s Office vehicle. In addition, police said Carman operated his coroner’s office from the WAES-owned building rent free without board knowledge until his resignation in 2019, which deprived Western Alliance a total of $75,000 during the time period.
Carman resigned from his position as coroner after screenshots of an alleged sexual conversation between Carman and the Luzerne County Predator Catcher, posing as a 15-year-old boy, began circulating around social media. It is unknown if any legal action will result from that situation.
His theft case is moving forward in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
Valley native Garrity sworn in as state treasurer
HARRISBURG – Bradford County’s Stacy Garrity was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 78th State Treasurer in January, marking the start of her first term with both an homage to her past and promises of financial integrity for the commonwealth’s future.
Garrity, a Sayre High School alumnus and the fourth woman to ever hold the office of state treasurer, began her inaugural speech with an appeal to unity by thanking former state Treasurer Joe Torsella for “rising above politics” to meet with her prior to the ceremony while also spotlighting Bradford County as a place that has laid foundations of the courage, character and unity she intends to lead with. “This day doesn’t belong to any one party or to any one person. It belongs to all of us, a people defined by where we’re from. I come from a place where we don’t lock our doors. We live in the belief that all mankind is our friend and that people are, at their core, good. We live within the boundaries of what William Penn called his Holy Experiment, a place grounded in common decency and fair play,” Garrity stated.
The new treasurer vowed to “get the job done in good faith and with honest effort” and encouraged people of the commonwealth to continue moving forward with hope and a spirit of collaboration.
“We have just come through a year of unprecedented challenges, hard feelings, and some deep losses,” she said. “There’s a saying that if you focus on the rearview mirror, you’ll miss where you’re headed. I say we look ahead toward a place of optimism and cooperation. Let’s start the journey.”
Bradford Co. unveils new public safety center
NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — After around three years of work, including a delay from COVID-19, and many more years of planning, Bradford County officially dedicated its new public safety center along Route 6 in September to two men who have been strong leaders with emergency operations in their communities and the county.
The building itself is named the John Mosser Public Safety Center in honor of the Canton Borough man who helped build up the county’s emergency operations to from 12 phones hanging on the wall in the basement of the SCI building to what it is today, as Commissioner Doug McLinko explained.
According to McLinko, Mosser, a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam, joined the county as emergency management director in 1982.
“He was instrumental in getting our EMA office established,” said McLinko, who also highlighted how Mosser returned to the county around 10 years ago to help with the communications center when it was experiencing some troubles and “got everything going in the right direction.”
“John Mosser is one of the most incredible human beings that I’ve ever met,” said McLinko. “In the first responder community, he is an icon.”
The Emergency Operations Center inside the building was dedicated to former Bradford County Public Safety Director Robert Barnes, who helped with the planning process to make sure the new, state-of-the-art facility would cater to the needs of local emergency responders.
Barnes, who has spent more than 46 years in public safety, joined the county in November 2010 as emergency management coordinator and became the county’s public safety director in June 2011.
According to Sullivan, Barnes excelled at mentoring and providing training opportunities for his staff.
Commissioners have previously how the building was paid for using Act 13 impact fee funding, which will keep its cost off the shoulders of taxpayers.
Hunt Engineers served as architects and engineers for the project while Welliver McGuire managed construction. Other contracts included Bishop Brothers Construction for site work, G.R. Noto Electrical Construction for electrical work, J.C. Orr & Son for general trades work, Silvertip for plumbing, and Master Mechanical Corporation for mechanical.
Fight the Vaccination Mandates rally brings large crowd to Alparon Park
TROY TOWNSHIP – A local movement against COVID-19 vaccine mandates brought its largest crowd together around the stage just off of Gate Three in Alparon Park in mid-September, where speakers called for an end to complacency when it comes to government control and individual rights as part of the Fight the Vaccination Mandates rally.
In the weeks leading up to the event, local health care worker Sam Bennett has made his voice heard about these mandates as he faces the elimination of his job on Sept. 27 over his objection to the vaccination mandate at his place of work. Earlier this month, he lead a rally around Howard Elmer Park in Sayre with many other supporters. With the help of Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko and Sam Faddis, a retired CIA operations officer and editor of AND Magazine, Bennett created the Alparon Park event to bring as much awareness to the issue as possible.
Stoking concerns was President Joe Biden’s announcement the previous week that all employers with more than 100 workers must require employees to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. This is in addition to requirements for workers at health care facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid or they could lose their funding.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko noted that this federal funding equals more than $9 million at the Bradford County Manor.
He wondered why there must be a mandate when these workers have already worked through the initial surge of COVID-19, and many have antibodies from being infected.
Bennett said facing the loss of his job is terrifying, but leaned on his Christian faith with saying that “through God, all things are possible” as he continues to stand his ground.
Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist from the Trump Administration and host of the War Room, painted a more partisan picture as he told the crowd via phone that they are in a fight for the future of the country. In Bannon’s eyes, this fight includes three focal points: getting to the bottom of the November 2020 presidential election as he dug in on claims of election fraud, the Wuhan lab in China where some believe COVID-19 spread from, and getting to the bottom of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach.
“Let’s be blunt, they’re trying to other us, they’re trying to make sure you don’t have a job, your kids can’t go to school, you’re going to get de-banked, you’re not going to have social media platforms,” said Bannon.
3 arrested for drugs, prostitution following OD death
SAYRE BOROUGH — Three New York state residents were arrested after a woman’s fatal overdose in a Sayre Borough hotel.
Sayre police were dispatched to the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn around 7:43 a.m. on Jan. 10 for a reported drug overdose with CPR in progress. Entering the hotel room, the responding officer found an unidentified woman on the ground not breathing with two other women attempting to do CPR, according to police. The two women were identified as Mindyn Lynn Marmillion, 48, of Owego, and 47-year-old Dawn Marie Anderson of Baldwinsville.
While trying to resuscitate the woman, a man later identified as 57-year-old Richard Leslie Gordon of Auburn walked into the room briefly and then tried to leave.
Backup was called to secure the scene, and Waverly police took over helping EMS personnel while the officer tried speaking with the witnesses with little cooperation. Police said they would not provide information that could have possibly helped with the lifesaving measures. They also told police that the woman just collapsed, but when asked why the call went out for an overdose, police said they remained silent.
In the room, police observed several needles and needle caps, and pipes and baggies with a green leafy substance strewn throughout the room.
Gordon was charged with the misdemeanors of promoting prostitution – transporting prostitution in commonwealth, obstructing ministration of law/other government function, intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Marmillion was charged the misdemeanors for obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, promiscuity– loiter for purpose of prostitution, possession of a controlled substance by permit not registration, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver after a probable search of her car was conducted on Jan. 10.
Anderson was charged with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and the misdemeanors of promoting prostitution – loiter for purposes of prostitution, obstruct administration of law/other government function, intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Towanda Borough mourns passing of 2 council members
TOWANDA BOROUGH — Longtime Towanda Borough Councilwoman Ellen Lacek was remembered by her fellow council members in March following her COVID-19 related passing in February at the age of 79.
“I think I speak for all of us when I say that we are very grateful for her service and commitment, for her heart for Towanda, for the valuable discussions she had with us,” said council President Mark Christini. “Our prayers are with the family. Rest in peace, Ellen.”
Mayor Garrett Miller also shared his condolences with the Lacek family, whom he said are in his thoughts.
“We’re sure going to miss Ellen here,” he said. Lacek was first sworn in to borough council on Jan. 3, 2006 and remained for one four-year term, according to Christini. She was sworn in again on Jan. 3, 2012, and continued to serve until her Feb. 20 passing. She also served on the Towanda Municipal Authority since 2007.
One month after mourning the loss of Towanda Borough Councilwoman Ellen Lacek, borough officials found themselves reflecting on another longtime council member who has passed away.
Paul Sweitzer died March 30 at the age of 71. According to Christini, Sweitzer had been a part of the borough council for the past 23 years, where he served as president and vice president multiple times and participated on the police pension, finance, administration, and union subcommittees. In addition, he represented the borough on the Central Bradford Progress Authority since 2013 and served on the Towanda Municipal Authority since 2001.
As they came to different points in the meeting, officials recounted Sweitzer’s strong voice as part of union negotiations and his jokes about how lengthy borough Manager Kyle Lane’s report would be. “Get comfortable guys,” Lane said in an impression of Sweitzer before his update to the board.
“His passion for this community was unrivaled,” Miller explained. “He loved this town and loved being part of our council. We’re sure going to miss him.”
Guthrie welcomes Gov. Wolf at COVID-19 vaccination clinic
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf praised the leadership and staff at Guthrie for their hard work and effort in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout during a visit to the vaccination clinic on Elmira Street in April.
“I want to thank you Dr. Scopelliti for everything you have done here at Guthrie, for everything Guthrie has done,” Wolf said after Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti introduced him on Wednesday.
Wolf toured the Guthrie vaccine clinic at the former Kmart before meeting with local media where he talked about progress in vaccinating Pennsylvanians now that eligibility is open to all individuals age 16 and older.
“We are really honored to have Gov. Tom Wolf joining us today. I want to first start by thanking Gov. Wolf for promoting vaccinations. Making a priority of your time and attention, governor, validates our work as healthcare providers,” Scopelliti said in his introduction.
Scopelliti spent some time praising the staff at Guthrie — from those working at the healthcare group’s vaccine sites to the frontline workers like nurses and doctors who were crucial during the height of the pandemic.
“I want to take this opportunity to thank our team here at Guthrie. Obviously, a special thanks to the vaccination staff at this center in Sayre as well as all those who put together the programs to vaccinate our communities. To date, we’ve vaccinated about 40,000 people in the various communities around the areas we serve, including 4,100 of our own employees,” Scopelltii said. “This extraordinary effort is above and beyond their usual work and we are grateful for their dedication and their commitment.”
Scopelliti stressed the importance of residents getting the COVID-19 vaccine — but also for leaders like Wolf and others to go out and support the vaccine.
“We need to get everybody vaccinated — and we need everyone with any kind of influence to help us. From the governor, who has the ability to influence literally millions of individuals, to our local leaders, politicians, health care leaders, civic leaders who can influence our communities right down to individuals who can lean on their friends, neighbors and families to convince them to get a vaccine,” Scopelliti said.
Wolf acknowledged that some residents aren’t sold on getting the vaccine.
“I think the hesitancy problem extends all around the state. I think one of the things that when we first started, the issue was really supply ... we really weren’t addressing hesitancy. Now, as the supply has increased, we need to do more in that regard,” Wolf said.
Man killed, another seriously injured following Route 220 crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A man was killed and another was seriously injured following a Route 220 near the intersection with Kellogg Road in Monroe Township in July.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. Vincent J. Sabonis, 73, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, entered the road on an ATV in the north bound lane of Route 220 from “an improper location” in front of a heavy truck driven by 61-year-old Charles W. Swain of Granville Summit. Swain hit the ATV, lost control and overturned. Sabonis was pronounced dead by the Bradford County Coroner’s Office.
Swain was entrapped and required extrication. Swain was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Traffic was detoured around the crash site throughout the afternoon.
Father and son charged in Monroe Borough arson
MONROE BOROUGH – A father and son from Monroe Borough were charged following the alleged arson of a vacant house and the alleged hit-and-run and burglary at the Franklindale Fire Department that involved the same truck.
Around 8:31 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2020, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper was dispatched to the fire department for damage to its garage door. According to police, a red and white pickup truck was caught on surveillance video backing into the garage door around 5:15 a.m. and a red scrape left below a window matched the truck’s paint. Five gas cans were taken from inside the garage.
Around 6:40 a.m., a call had gone out of a house fire at 1017 Pennsylvania Ave. in Monroe Borough that destroyed the rental home’s garage, according to police. A witness reported seeing a two-toned pickup truck at the home around 5:45 a.m. and a passenger – later identified as 22-year-old Christopher Strickland – who got out and entered the garage where the fire occurred. That witness later drove past the same truck on Route 414 near the Dollar General and the person who had entered the garage.
Another witness who was across the street recalled hearing a bang, and then another as she saw a fiery glow coming from the empty home, according to police. She also recalled seeing a man in a dark sweater, jeans, and glasses in the bushes across the road looking in her general direction around 6:30 a.m., a little before seeing the fire.
Other witnesses reported seeing the truck fleeing the arson down Route 414. In addition, police said they received a tip that a truck matching the description of the hit-and-run incident at the fire department was parked at a Monroe Borough home.
It wasn’t long before a trooper found a red and white Dodge Dakota truck with noticeable scrape marks parked at 14732 Route 414 in Franklin Township. The scrape marks on the passenger side rear bumper had what appeared to be white paint transfer and the contents in the bed of the pickup truck matched what was seen in the fire department’s video surveillance footage. Police also reported that the tire tread on the truck matched the tire marks that were left at the fire department.
During an interview, police said Allen Carl Strickland, 39, the truck’s owner, denied driving the truck that day, and said no one else could have driven it since he had slept until 11 a.m. and had the keys in his pocket. Another resident told police everyone was at the home when they woke up, although they noted that Strickland had previously been in jail for eight years for arson.
During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from JJ Subs along Route 414 in Franklin Township that showed the truck pulling into the parking lot, sitting for about a minute, and then turning west onto Route 414. Police also discovered that Strickland and his 22-year-old son, Christopher, had previously lived at the rental property where the garage fire took place. Allen lived there for about a year before he stopped paying rent, but left without any trouble, according to the property’s owners.
A search warrant was approved for the truck on Nov. 30 from which police were able to match the damage on the truck to the damage on the fire department’s garage door.
Charges were filed on Jan. 15 and Allen and Chris were charged with the same offenses once they were both apprehended via arrest warrant.
Both men were charged with multiple counts of the felonies for burglary – overnight accommodation – no person present, and arson – inhabited building or structure, the felony for criminal mischief – catastrophe, the misdemeanor for recklessly endangering another person, the misdemeanor for criminal mischief – damage to property, and the misdemeanor for theft by unlawful taking – movable property.
SPORTS:
Canton football team makes run to state semifinals
The Canton Warriors had an amazing run through the state playoffs that featured two thrilling wins and showed the grit the team has, but it came to an end with a 20-7 loss to District VI Champion Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A semifinals.
Canton won its first District 4 title since 1990 with a blowout win over Muncy. The Warriors won two games in the state playoffs and would push the eventual state champions in their semifinal showdown.
The Canton Warriors were well represented on the Pa. Football Writers’ Class A All-State team after their magical run to the state semifinals.
Running back Riley Parker, offensive tackle Caiden Williams, linebacker Hayden Ward and linebacker Weston Bellows all made the Class A All-State team. Bellows made the team as an “athlete” on the defensive side of the ball.
Parker rushed for just over 1,400 yards and 24 touchdowns as he helped lead the Warriors to the PIAA Class A semifinals. The junior tailback was tough to take down and seemed to always step up when Canton needed him. He was also a solid linebacker with 40 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions.
Towanda’s Bennett wins state high jump title
SHIPPENSBURG — It was an all-north final as Towanda’s Porschia Bennett, and Williamson’s Charlize Slusser went head-to-head for the top two spots in the State for the high jump. Bennett had the edge on the day as she topped out at 5-7, edging Slusser by an inch, who posted a season best height of 5-6.
“She really has been a good competitor all season,” Bennett said of Slusser. “She really pushed me.”
Bennett becomes the first state champion for Towanda since 2004, the year Sam Fairchild won gold in the pole vault. She’s the first Towanda girl to capture gold since Judy Perry won the 3200 in 1986. She’s also the first junior in Towanda history to capture gold.
All of this comes as she improved on a sixth-place finish as a freshman, and used the year off to get even better, and become a state champion.
Bennett being pushed could be a dangerous thing. Just one of the top six finalists will be back next year. With an offseason that will surely feature more work, Bennett might be the favorite to repeat heading into next year’s meet.
Wyalusing volleyball stuns North Penn-Liberty in Class AA final
TIOGA — Both teams were in shock. The crowd was in shock, too. As it became apparent that North Penn-Liberty’s undefeated reign over District 4 volleyball, that lasted parts of six seasons, five whole calendar years, and 83 matches would come to an end. The Wyalusing players just could not help but smile, presumably to stop the tears that would soon arrive from dripping prematurely down their face.
Wyalusing played their best volleyball and pulled off one of the great upsets in the history of the Northern Tier League, defeating North Penn-Liberty 3-0, (25-23, 25-23, 25-17) for the District 4 Class AA championship at Williamson High School.
“It’s just insane, unfathomable,” Ram senior captain Reanne Rodriguez said after the match, summing up the thoughts of those in attendance supporting both teams.
While the outcome was unexpected, it was not luck, or some sort of fluke, that led Wyalusing to victory.
Canton volleyball team makes run to state semis
The Canton volleyball team made it all the way to the PIAA Class A semifinals before falling to Sacred Heart.
“These girls have worked real hard, and I mean, they definitely deserve to be here,” Canton head coach Sheila Wesneski said. “It’s always sad to see your season end and then you’ve got to say goodbye to your seniors, but they need to savor what they’ve accomplished this year, and walk away with their heads held high.”
Their trip to the state semifinals almost never happened as the Warriors were forced to five sets in the District 4 final against Galeton.
The Warriors trailed the decisive fifth set 9-5 in a race to 15, and longtime coach Shelia Wesneski knew her Warriors needed a timeout.
The Warriors responded with the heart of a champion as they stormed back, winning 10 of the final 14 points to win their fifth consecutive district championship, 3-2 (20-25; 25-23; 25-18; 21-25; 15-13) over Galeton in an absolute classic at Williamson High School.
Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region Player of the Year Aislyn Williams led the way for the Warriors. Williams was also named to the All-State team.
Jillaney Hartford, Allyson Butcher and Keri Wesneski also made the All-Region team.
Wyalusing boys win first district hoops title since ’94
Everything was going right for the Wyalusing Rams.
They were giving East Juniata no good looks at the hoop, and the shots were falling. By the time East Juniata could catch their breath, it was 20-2. And, when Wyalusing extended that lead to 32-12 at halftime, it was clear as day.
For the first time since March 1994, when “The Power of Love” by Celine Dion was at the top of the Billboard Charts, Wyalusing would be the champions of District 4 AA Boys’ Basketball, as they played a complete game and beat EJ, 59-40.
“I thought our guys did a great job following our game plan,” Wyalusing Coach Brett Keyes said.
“We changed the way we guarded ball screens… the guys really did a great job paying attention to the scouting report.”
If the offensive game plan was making everything the Rams looked at out of the gate, they executed to perfection.
Wyalusing girls cross country capture third straight D4 title
The Wyalusing girls team captured its third straight District IV Class A title with 42 points as all five scoring runners finished in the top 25. Kayla Beebe finished fifth overall with a time of 21 minutes, 38 seconds.
Laina Beebe was next for the Lady Rams in 11th place with a time of 22:39. Two spots behind her in 13th was Kassandra Kerin, who clocked a 23:09.
Maddison Patton came in 19th with a 23:51 and Kira Allen finished 23rd in 24:08.
“I can’t say enough about how hard they have worked — not just in the season, but during the summer — to get to this spot. They never gave up. They kept working hard,” Wyalusing coach Jim Schools said. “I could tell with the workouts we were hitting after NTL (Championships) that they were primed and ready to go.”
Lady Trojans soccer team wins NTL title
TROY — The Troy girls soccer team made a first-half goal stand up in a 1-0 win over visiting Wellsboro as the Lady Trojans clinched the 2021 Northern Tier League championship.
Troy used a first-half goal from Addy Parker to secure Wednesday’s victory.
Parker scored at the 25:10 mark of the first half to give the Trojans the lead, which they would never relinquish.
Troy led 28-2 in shots on goal and held a 6-0 edge in corner kicks.
Keeper Madelyn Seeley stopped both shots she saw for the Trojans.
The Northern Tier League champion Trojans picked up five first-team NTL All-Star nods, led by Player of the Year and All-State player Emmi Ward.
Ward was also named the Daily Review/Morning Times All-Region MVP.
Towanda girls win second straight NTL basketball crown
ATHENS — Athens had just made a run, cutting the deficit down to five points.
That’s when the Towanda Black Knights put the ball in the hands of one of their seniors as Erin Barrett got the ball inside and scored and was fouled, capping a three-point play as Towanda went on to a 43-38 win over the Wildcats.
The win wrapped up a second straight NTL large-school crown for the Black Knights and it came in a gym that’s always been tough for the Black Knights to play.
In the loss it was a milestone night for Athens junior Caydence Macik as she got her 500th career rebound.
“We worked hard all season,” Barrett said. “This game is huge for us, we worked hard the whole game and we knew this was our game.
Towanda’s defense held Athens to just 13 points between the second and third quarters.
Manchester led Towanda with 16 points and Bennett had 11, while Barrett had 10 points and Bella Hurley and Amanda Horton had three points each for the Black Knights.
Manchester had eight boards, three assists and three steals and Bennett had five rebounds.
Canton wrestling wins North Section title
ATHENS — The North Section title tournament was the first time the Canton wrestling team was on the mats in three weeks.
They didn’t seem to miss a beat.
After being quarantined through the end of the week, the Warriors returned for the North Section Championship and came away with the team title.
“We tell the kids all the time, you take it one day at a time,” Canton coach Lyle Wesneski said. “We were presented with an opportunity to come back, start working out last Friday and the kids have been laser focused to get ready.
“Are we 100% where we want to be? No, we still have another week of training to get ready for districts.
“We have a young team, they showed a lot of heart today, a lot of grit.
“We had a lot of guys that wrestled their way through the wrestle backs which was important. WE have work to do, we have to keep improving every day.”
For Wesneski he was happy with how the kids fought in matches on Saturday, many working their way back through brackets to finish third.
And, he’s proud of how the team has done that all season long.
“I am proud of the efforts,” he said. “I am proud of dealing with adversity, it teaches them a lot. This year has been a perfect example of teaching life lessons.”
Canton finished with 174 points Jersey Shore finished second as a team with 150 points, followed by Wyalusing at 112.5.
Athens was fourth, followed by Williamson, Troy, NP-Liberty, Towanda, Sullivan County, NEB, Sayre and Wellsboro.
Laudermilch, Dewing place at state crosscountry championships
HERSHEY — Northeast Bradford’s Creed Dewing and Wylausing’s Zion Laudermilch earned medals in the Class A boys race at the PIAA Cross Country Championships.
Laudermilch placed 12th with a time of 17 minutes, 20 seconds to capture his second state medal.
“I was really hoping to come back and repeat it this year, so I’m really thankful,” he said. “It feels different, being my last year, but it does feel really good.”
Laudermilch said his approach was simply to push hard from start to finish.
“I knew I had to start out fast enough — because at states everybody goes out real fast — and just work through the hills,” he said. “I wanted to push myself to the limit. I’m thankful for how I ran.”
As the final stretch approached, another medal was in sight, but not obtained yet.
“I just wanted to finish strong. I was like ‘I just have to nail this down,’” Laudermilch said. “I knew there were lots of guys on my tail, so I just worked up to the guy in front of me and tried to pass him.”
While Laudermilch had a somewhat comfortable finish, Dewing had to wait in agony while final results were verified.
A sprint to the line and a photo finish would determine who finished 25th and medaled, and who would barely miss out.
“I was pretty sure I got 26th and had lost it by fractions of a second,” Dewing said. “I was glad with my race, I just didn’t know how it turned out.”
Once results were finalized, a pleasant surprise awaited for the NEB freshman.
“Coach came up to me and he had this big smile on his face and I was like, ‘nuh-uh,’” he said.
“He walks up and said I got 25th by fractions of a second and I just fell on the ground. It was crazy.”
Dewing’s time of 17:30.8 was a slim .01 seconds ahead of the 26th-place runner.
NEB girls win NTL Division II basketball title
The Northeast Bradford girls cut down the nets as NTL Division II champions after a 50-20 win over Canton.
“It feels amazing,” NEB’s Lauryn Jones said. “It’s what I’ve been working for my entire life, so to do it two times, especially my senior year, it’s great.
“I think that’s just our teammwork and hard work in practice, and just playing as a team.”
Maisie Neuber led the Panthers in the win with 15 points and eight rebounds, along with two steals.
Alena Beebe had nine points and three steals and Kayleigh Thoman had eight points and seven steals.
Kate O’Connor had seven points and four rebounds and Meg Russell had four points and two rebounds, with two assists.
“Last year we had a really good team, and this year with our team being smaller, we’ve had the opportunity to get to know everyone better, and we have just better connections. We already know what we’re going to go do before we actually do it, and that really helped us get as far as we have.
And our defensive intensity, especially these last couple games, have really helped us out.
The Panthers use their athletes and tempo this year to help them win games.
Athens’ Bradley takes silver at AA wrestling states
HERSHEY — It was hard to tell who was more nervous before the 113-pound PIAA Class AA state final, Athens junior Gavin Bradley or his uncle, head coach Shawn Bradley.
The elder Bradley paced the floor several times during the consolation round during the 106-138 session at the Giant Center.
The younger Bradley then had an active, but frustrating, bout in the final against Wyoming Area’s Jaden Pepe.
Pepe used his taller frame and leverage to make an early counter takedown hold up for a 3-2 win in the final.
Bradley, in finishing second, earned his third state medal, following sixth and seventh-place finishes, and finished the season 40-2. He is now 113-18 for his career.
“A tough loss is a tough loss,” Gavin Bradley said. “Definitely I was frustrated. But I’ve just got to work harder to put to use what my coaches teach me. It was the same as last year (chasing a bigger opponent).”
“Definitely, placing second in Pennsylvania, you can’t be upset about it but it’s tough right now.” Overall, Bradley was happy with his day. He opened with a 6-4 win over Bentworth’s Chris Vargo, then took a scorching 10-7 win in the semifinals over Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey.
Athens grad Courtney makes wrestling nationals
ST. LOUIS — Athens wrestling legend and current University of Virginia 141-pounder Brian Courtney made his NCAA Division I Championships debut in 2021.
The season came to an end for the Athens grad in the consolation rounds of the NCAA Championships.
Courtney dropped a 10-9 overtime decision to Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio to be eliminated. Courtney, the 20th seed, controlled the match early, leading 4-1 after a period.
In the second period Courtney went up 6-2 and he led 8-5 in the final 40 seconds of the match.
D’Emilio got a takedown with 30 seconds left and cut Courtney loose so Courtney led 9-7, but D’Emilio got a takedown with nine seconds left to tie the match.
D’Emilio escaped in the second of the 30-second rid-outs to win the match.
Athens/Sayre soccer teams to co-op for one year
ATHENS — In a 6-3 vote, the Athens School Board voted to approve a one-year cooperative sports sponsorship between Athens and Sayre for both boys and girls soccer.
The deal will allow a small group of Sayre student-athletes to compete with the Athens junior varsity and varsity teams this fall.
“I think it’s important to look at the big picture.
“I understand the whole concept of competing districts, but at the end of the day for me as a coach and really as a person it’s about five kids or seven kids whatever it ends up being getting an opportunity to play in what I believe is a top-level program that we’ve built and a culture that I think will help them grow as student-athletes — and that’s really what you’re supposed to do as a district,” Pitts added.
Sayre baseball team claims D4 title
As the skies started to clear, allowing baseball to get underway in Lime Ridge, someone from the Southern Columbia dugout screamed, “We’ve never even heard of your school.” Well, they have definitely heard of Sayre now, and they will not soon forget.
Sayre played a clean game of baseball and outplayed Southern Columbia in all facets as the Redskins captured the PIAA District 4 Class AA Baseball Championship, 7-3.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Sayre’s Luke Horton said.
“We’ve been together for so long and we’ve been talking about winning a district championship since Little League. It’s a great feeling.”
Former NTL standouts compete in Penn State-Lehigh match
UNIVERSITY PARK — A Penn State-Lehigh wrestling match had a major Northern Tier League presence as three former local stars competed at Rec Hall.
Wyalusing grad Creighton Edsell helped the Nittany Lions rally for a 23-16 victory over Lehigh.
Edsell, who was ranked 32nd in the nation at 165 pounds coming into the match, picked up a 2-1 win over returning national qualifier and 27th ranked Brian Meyer. After the win, Edsell moved up to 27th and Meyer is now 28th in the Intermat rankings.
That win started a dominant finish for Penn State, which won the final four contested matches. Jordan Wood received a forfeit at heavyweight for the Mountain Hawks.
Earlier in the match, Troy grad Sheldon Seymour stepped onto the mat for Lehigh at 133 pounds and had defending national champion Roman Bravo-Young waiting for him.
The two-time state champion from Troy would drop a 19-7 major decision to the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the country.
Athens grad and Lehigh 184-pounder AJ Burkhart was also supposed to face a national champion, but No. 1 Aaron Brooks missed the match due to an illness.
Penn State sent out Donovan Ball, who earned a hard-fought 5-3 decision over Burkhart.
Also in the match, Southern Columbia grad Jaret Lane made it four District 4 wrestlers competing. Lane, a junior for Lehigh, earned an 11-3 major decision over Jake Campbell at 125 pounds.
Troy’s Hagin finishes fifth in hurdles at states
For Troy’s Dustin Hagin, the state championships ended standing on the podium with a fifth-place medal in the 110 hurdles.
As impressive as that may be, the future might be even brighter for the Trojans junior.
Hagin finished fifth in the finals in 15.46. While he was happy with the finish, he had even higher goals, as he entered shooting for a top three finish.
“It feels really good, really good,” Hagin said.
“It’s not necessarily what I wanted, but I’ll take it. It’s still a great accomplishment.”
In the prelims it looked like Hagin would win his heat, but he clipped a hurdle and finished for second in the heat in 15.35, Trinity’s Danny Britten finished in 15.33.
“I was pulling through, I hit it with my knee pretty hard and it threw me off balance,” Hagin said. “But, I managed to pull it through and make it to the finish line and get a medal.”
And, the goal next year is top three, maybe top two for the Trojans star.
Wyalusing’s Cameron brings home state medal
Wyalusing’s Kashawn Cameron took home a medal after a sixth-place finish in the long jump at the state championship meet.
His best length was 21-04.25.
“For my first year coming to State I’m very excited,” Cameron said. “I’m very happy for myself for the efforts I did today.”
Cameron opened a little slow by his standard but did enough to keep advancing. He adjusted and was much better in his final jumps.
“I was just talking to the other jumpers, and they were hyping me up,” Cameron said. “Competition makes me work harder.”
History made: Athens girls wrestling wins first-ever dual meet
ATHENS — History was made as the Athens girls wrestling team competed in its first-ever dual meet against Western Wayne.
The match took place during a break in the Wildcat Duals boys wrestling tournament — and the atmosphere was outstanding for the female wrestlers.
The Lady Wildcats would take home the victory by a score of 27-18 in the first match in the history of the Athens girls program.
Raven McCarthy-Gardner won two bouts by fall to help lead the Athens girls to victory.
Lacey Hinman was also a double winner for the Wildcats and both came by fall. In total she spent just over a minute on the mat as she got the ref to slap the mat twice.
The other win for the Lady Wildcats came from Braelynn Wood, who was a 6-1 winner in the final bout. Halei Schlosser and Aurora Beaver also competed in the match for the Lady Wildcats but would come up short.
In an exhibition bout, Athens’ Lilly Galasso lost 7-6 in a hard-fought match.
While it was the first dual meet for the Lady Wildcats, they have been busy on the mats this year.
Last weekend the Athens girls team — which also includes wrestlers from Sayre and Troy — was at the Queen of the Mountain tournament.
Athens finished in 11th place out of 23 teams despite being shorthanded with just five girls.
Layla Bennett won a championship as she went 4-0 on the day.
McCarthy-Gardner finished second with a 3-1 record, while Wood, Galasso and Schlosser also competed.
Troy’s Barrett named All-State in AAA Basketball
Troy’s Ty Barrett was a nearly unstoppable force this past season.
He averaged 27 points a game, while helping Troy win an NTL title and reach the District 4, Class AAA semifinals.
He was the NTL player of the year, and the All-Region Player of the Year.
Now, he has one more big honor to add to his name, second-team all-state in Class AAA.
“The honor means a lot, but I obviously want to make first team,” Barrett said. “It will push me through the off-season to come back better than the year before.” For Barrett, being listed among the best in the state is something he has worked hard for. “It feels great getting recognized with the level I know I am capable of playing with,” Barrett said.
There were two Loyalsock players who made all-state in AAA, senior Idris Ali was Player of the Year and junior Saraj Ali was on the first team.
Mt. Carmel’s Michael Balichik was on second team and Warrior Run’s Ethan Hartman made third team.
“I hope I get the chance to play against some of them next year,” Barrett said.
Barrett knows making all state can only help him as he looks at colleges.
“I think it is a great thing to have on your resume when colleges are looking at you,” Barrett said.
