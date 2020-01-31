NEWS
Chad Salsman elected new Bradford County District Attorney
In November, local attorney Chad Salsman was elected as Bradford County’s new district attorney, beating out long-time Assistant District Attorney Al Ondrey by more than 2,200 votes in the general election.
Salsman had also faced Ondrey in May’s Republican primary, where he won by 301 votes. However, Ondrey had secured enough write-in votes on through the Democratic primary to secure that party’s nomination and challenge Salsman once more.
With the victory, Salsman was set to succeed District Attorney Dan Barrett, who announced at the beginning of the 2019 that he would not seek re-election, concluding 16 years of serving the county as district attorney and 42 years of practicing law.
For Salsman, the win fulfilled a long-time dream of becoming a prosecutor.
“It’s very humbling to have so many people put their faith in you and support you,” said Salsman. “ … We put a lot of hard work into the campaign — my family, my supporters, my campaign team — so it’s nice to see that the hard work paid off.”
With this new responsibility, Salsman resigned from the Wyalusing School Board, where he had served for 13 years.
Fred Keller wins special election to succeed Tom Marino
In May, Fred Keller, a Republican state representative who had represented Union and Snyder counties for the past nine years, beat Democrat Marc Friedenberg in a special election to fill U.S. Rep. Tom Marino’s seat.
Marino stepped down on Jan. 23, just 20 days after being sworn into his fifth term. Eventually, it came out that he had resigned due to an ongoing kidney issue.
Keller announced his candidacy in February, joining a large crowd of potential contenders, and won a Republican conferee nomination in March.
“It is an honor to represent the hardworking men and women of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District in the 116th Congress,” Keller said in a statement after being sworn in in June. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues in the House and Senate, as well as President Trump, to advance policies that will positively impact every American.”
Heavy rains produce flash flooding in area
The end of October came with heavy evening and overnight rains that ended up closing multiple roadways through the following morning.
Emergency traffic reports called out during the evening of Oct. 31 detailed a mudslide limiting traffic on Route 220 in the southern portion of Ulster Township, basements flooding, and water surrounding people’s homes.
Pools of water remained in some people’s yards the next day.
According to Bradford County Public Safety Director Bob Barnes, the homes that ended up surrounded by water were along North Rome Road in Rome Township and Sheshequin Township.
The weather also produced a power outage that impacted around 3,000 Penelec and Claverack customers, but had mostly been resolved by late afternoon on Nov. 1. There were also several telephone outages that impacted parts of eastern Bradford County.
The flooding reignited concerns over stream maintenance, which dated back to when the township and other eastern Bradford communities were more heavily destroyed by flood waters in the summer of 2017.
“It’s been very dangerous over the past 24 hours, not just dangerous for our town employees, but for our firefighters, and it’s been very dangerous for our residents,” said Bowen. “And not to mention that some of these people are afraid. The minute it rains, they are afraid. And I might be one of them. It’s affecting me. It’s affecting my family. It’s affecting my grandchildren horrendously, emotionally and physically. Then the neighbors across the street and the rest of the residences, they are affected as well. When they can’t go to work or they can’t do this, or their place is flooded, or their basement is flooded. Three years later they’re buying new furnaces and new hot water heaters. I understand we can’t stop it all, but I’m sure we can put a little more effort into trying to control some of it.”
Gold Out Game helps fight childhood cancer
The Athens Wildcats and Canton Warriors have squared off many times on the gridiron.
However, in September, they clashed helmets for a good cause – the Gold Out Game to fight childhood cancer.
Both football teams worked with Team Corageous and Timmy Ward Strong, two community groups that had previously supported local students Cora Weldy and Timmy Ward as they overcame the disease. Their work this time went to help the families of Ariah Cook and Seeley Carlin.
September was also Child Cancer Awareness Month.
Cooke and Carlin joined the teams under the Friday night lights on Sept. 20 for the coin toss. They also served as honorary junior homecoming queen and king as part of the inaugural Wildcat Rally in the Valley.
More than $10,000 was raised through the effort.
“It has been amazing, very overwhelming, amazing, beautiful, all of the good words you can think of honestly, scary, it really has been great, it really has, the community support is unbelievable,” said co-organizer Michelle Ward, mother of Timmy Ward.
“I didn’t expect it to get that big but it doesn’t surprise me that it got that big. Our area is so giving and all of us know each other. I don’t care if you’re from Towanda, Canton, Wyalusing, we all have friends all over the county so everybody knows everybody and not only that, childhood cancer is all over. It has affected somebody, somewhere in our county. It is well more prevalent than people would like to realize,” said co-organizer Tracey Weldy, mother of Cora Weldy.
Murder-suicide in Terry Township
In June, four people were found dead at a Gooseneck Road home in Terry Township.
Pennsylvania State Police initially reported that 31-year-old Jesse Lee Northrup of Wyalusing was believed to have killed his stepfather Edwin Bidlack Jr., 54, mother Candy Bidlack, 60, and Johnnie Johnson of Monroeton, one of Edwin Bidlack’s employees, on the morning of June 14 before taking his own life.
Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman said Northrup had stopped taking his prescribed medications for “behavioral modification” before the shooting.
Northrup, a 2006 Wyalusing High School graduate, had been honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 2009.
He had been terminated from his job at Cargill days before the shootings, according to police.
Pennsylvania Attorney General petition results in six in Franklin Township Fire Company stepping down
In March, six people named in Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s petition of a Bradford County Court to dissolve the Franklin Township Fire Company stepped down from their positions.
The petition named fire Chief Donald Stranger Sr., Secretary Donald Stranger Jr., Assistant Chief Dale Stranger, Secretary Treasurer Penny Isbell, Secretary Jeffery Hunt and board member Daniel Vanderpool.
The Attorney General’s petition called for the Court of Common Pleas of Bradford County to compel Franklin Township Volunteer Fire & Rescue, the township’s Fireman’s Relief Association and six individuals involved in the company to account for and replace mismanaged assets as well as dissolve the company or remove its directors on March 14.
The Office of the Attorney General requested that the Firemen’s Relief Association account for their administration from 2010 to the present, the surcharging of Stranger Sr., Donald Stranger Jr., Dale Stranger, Penny Isbell, Jeffery Hunt and Daniel Vanderpool in the amount of $26,387.18 and any amounts wrongfully disbursed from the Firemen’s Relief Association discovered by a requested audit, and to either dissolve the fire company and appoint a liquidating receiver or remove the individuals from their positions for breach of their fiduciary duties of loyalty and care.
Attorney General Shapiro visits Towanda to update landowners on royalty lawsuit
In January, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro held a town hall meeting at Towanda High School to update local landowners and residents on the ongoing lawsuit against Chesapeake Energy and Anadarko Petroleum.
Shapiro was introduced to the crowd of a couple hundred by Bradford County Commissioners Doug McLinko, Ed Bustin and Daryl Miller, State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110), State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68), and State Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-111). Each local politician spoke to the troubles they have seen with their constituents with regards to missing royalty payments.
After the meeting, landowners were able to meet face-to-face with the attorney general’s staff in the high school cafeteria to answer questions directly.
In a follow up interview in December, Shapiro remained confident about the case’s outcome despite its slow progression.
Since the case was filed in 2015, only incremental progress has been made at finding a resolution. The case has been stuck in appeals since Lycoming County Senior Judge Kenneth Brown ruled that the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law applies to the case.
The decision was appealed to Commonwealth Court by the drilling companies, which claimed that they were leasing the subsurface rights and were not selling anything. On March 15 of this year the court ruled 6-1 in the attorney general’s favor that they were engaging in consumer sales when purchasing gas leases.
The gas companies then appealed the decision to the State Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case on Oct. 30. Shapiro calls the appeals by the defense a tactic to delay their imminent payment to the landowners.
“It is frustrating, I know to me and the landowners, that Chesapeake and Anadarko have chosen to go this route of delay but they will not be able to avoid responsibility,” he remarked.
Wysox Kmart closes; Guthrie to fill shuttered Athens Township location
In August, reports surfaced that the Kmart in Wysox Township would be joining many others that had shuttered their doors by year’s end. For the Wysox location, the closing date was reported as “December or sooner” with liquidations sales to begin in mid-September.
Shortly after the Wysox location’s closure, the Bradford County Planning Commission in December reviewed a proposed Guthrie development for the former Kmart building in Athens Township, which closed its doors in 2018. Once purchased, Guthrie planned to renovate the space to accommodate a number of clinical services, although the specific services had yet to be determined.
Bradford County welcomes federal officials for joint energy meeting
In November, Bradford County officials welcomed members of America’s Rural Energy Coalition, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Small Business Administration, and even Kenyan parliament member Tini Mwale as part of a joint energy meeting focused on energy and economic development, and the local Marcellus Shale play.
The meeting also brought in representatives from major shale plays across the country, as a variety of different presenters dove into different topics before heading out to tour the Eureka Resources facility, and then participating in a rural economic development discussion at the VanBlarcom Farm in Troy.
Towanda parking garage opens
In August, Towanda Borough’s 200 space parking garage opened with accolades from borough council members about the difference it had made in the downtown.
The $,218,000 project was funded through a $4 million state grant and a $250,000 infrastructure loan from Bradford County, which was compensated for through dedicating 100 spaces in the upper two levels of the garage for county employees.
Bids for the construction of the garage were first accepted in 2017.
New Fortress LNG facility planned for Wyalusing Township
In November, a few dozen environmentally and historically conscious locals protested the construction the New Fortress Liquefied Natural Gas facility in Wyalusing Township.
The nine-hour protest and symposium began on Route 6 near the construction site, then continued at the Wyalusing Community Corporation building for presentations on Wyalusing’s history.
The New Fortress LNG facility, which is being built near a railroad, would create large volumes of liquefied natural gas and ship it all around the world. The plant’s cost is estimated around $800 million.
One of the reasons behind the protest is that the New Fortress facility is being built upon the location of the original Wyalusing village. One of the speakers at the symposium, Bucknell Professor of German and Comparative Humanities Katherine Faull, showed that the construction of the facility had already covered the village’s cemetery and that the proposed drainage ditch would go through the center of the village through maps of the original village. Also, one of the oldest homes in the county, the Schultz home, was demolished in the construction of the facility.
The footprint of the plant was to span between 40 and 60 acres, with 700 to 1,000 to work on its construction. The natural gas chilled into a liquid form at the site would be distributed to sites around the world that use the natural gas for electricity, Progress Authority Executive Director Tony Ventello said in January. He added that the site was chosen due to its proximity to the Kiinder Morgan Tennessee Gas Pipeline and rail.
Matthew Haverly sentenced
In May, Matthew Haverly of Wyalusing was sentenced to between 3 1/2 and 14 years in state prison after pleading no contest to killing his mother and leaving her body in Wyalusing Creek.
He was sentenced by Judge Evan Williams III Thursday afternoon based on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence. His sentencing also applied to a guilty plea of prohibited offensive weapon related to the brass knuckles that were found in his bedroom when Pennsylvania State Police investigators searched his home.
The body of Patricia Haverly, 60, was discovered around 5:20 p.m. on May 31, 2018 by a UPS driver near the Route 706 bridge and the intersection with Route 409. According to earlier police reports, Matthew and his mother had started arguing after he returned to their Water Street home after taking care of some errands. Although he admitted to grabbing her by the arms after she followed him to his bedroom and taunted him, it was all he could remember due to blacking out. He told police that he woke up the next morning and couldn’t find his mother or her phone.
State police executed a search warrant at the home where they found a wheelbarrow and black tarp consistent with the one found in the creek with Patricia’s body. They also found several damaged doors consistent with a fight.
Father, baby dead after car goes into the Susquehanna
On March 23, the bodies of 29-year-old Derek Marshall and his 1-year-old son, Maddox, were pulled from the Susquehanna River.
The call went out around 10:30 p.m. the previous evening for a vehicle in the river.
According to police, an officer saw the Honda traveling traveling at a high rate of speed, but quickly lost sight of the vehicle. Soon after, the officer was dispatched for a person in the river. At the scene, police found a witness and 31-year-old Emily Hoey of Athens on the shore.
According to Athens Township police, Hoey – who was Derek’s girlfriend and the mother of Maddox – had escaped the vehicle and made it to shore.
Crews from the Athens Township, Athens Borough and Ulster-Sheshequin fire departments helped with the search until they were suspended by weather in the early morning hours. Responders resumed the search Saturday morning with the help of the Tunkhannock Ambulance/Dive Team, Germanie Scuba Team, Scott Dive Team Specialist, and Greater Valley EMS. The bodies of Derek and Maddox were recovered around 3:15 p.m.
Police later revealed that Marshall had a suspended license related to a prior DUI, and sped from the Sheshequin Narrows overlook when a patrolman pulled into the overlook to turn back toward the township.
Western Alliance ends service in Wysox
On Sept. 30, Western Alliance Emergency Services Inc. ended its service to the Wysox Township area.
The EMS provider had served the community since a 2017 merger with Wysox EMS.
Western Alliance CEO Rodney Decker said that Western Alliance had switched to only cover nights in the area six months prior while Guthrie Memorial EMS covered days, and that the recent change to leave Wysox was the result of a decrease in calls and volunteers.
The move garnered some criticism among Wysox EMS volunteers who had continued to serve the community under Western Alliance. They alleged that Wysox’s volunteers were driven away by Western Alliance utilizing its own staff instead, with overtime, when local volunteers were available. One volunteer, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed that of the 19 volunteers who worked out of Wysox, only four remained a few months after the merger, and that Wysox EMS should have had enough money to stay in service for around three more years following the merger.
Wysox Township later named Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital EMS as the primary provider to the township.
Former drama director sentenced for sexual assault
In December, a former Valley area performing arts instructor was sentenced to between six and 23 months in Bradford County jail 25 years on the sex offender registry.
Justin Patrick Shaw of Waverly pleaded guilty in late September to two felonies: institutional sexual assault and sexual assault by sports official, volunteer, or employee of non-profit association.
Shaw had been a drama director at both the Sayre and Athens high schools, although the report from Pennsylvania State Police largely focused on incidents that took place elsewhere, such as the former Justin P. Shaw Academy of The Performing Arts building in Athens, in Shaw’s vehicle, or at his home in Waverly.
Police began investigating Shaw after a student came forward to Athens Area High School administration. Three of the student interviews referenced in the affidavit were conducted back in January while a fourth took place in February.
The affidavit of probable cause stated that Shaw touched a male student inappropriately multiple times and made the student touch him. Court documents also stated that he made sexual advances toward that student, made a comment about a girl’s chest in front of other students, made a comment about oral sex to another female student, told a girl to make sexual sounds during a rehearsal and suggested sex between a boy and girl once she was 18.
In a fourth student interview, another male said Shaw asked him about his sex life, and tried to hold his hand, touch his arm and cuddle with him, according to police. Both young men related that Shaw would act emotionally unstable and threaten to harm himself when the students were hesitant about hanging out. These claims dated back to around the beginning of 2018.
Shaw was originally charged with six counts of felony institutional sexual assault, a count of felony corruption of minors, two counts of felony unlawful contact with a minor, four counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors, six counts of misdemeanor indecent assault, and three counts of misdemeanor harassment.
Final sentencing handed down in large-scale opioid ring
In May, the final member of a deadly local opioid trafficking organization was sentenced to 135 months in prison Tuesday in federal court in Rochester.
Terrance Washington, 32, of Elmira, New York, was a distributor in a large-scale opioid manufacturing and trafficking organization that spanned across the Twin Tiers between 2015 and May 2017, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett A. Harvey. The leaders of the group, Robert Ian Thather and Maximillian Sams, had used the dark web to order furanyl fentanyl, acetyl fentanytyl, and U-47700 from suppliers in China, and then manufactured thousands of blue pills that looked like Percocet. At least two people died from the drugs, and at least one person survived an overdose. One home at 604 South Lehigh Ave. in Sayre and another in Catlin were used to manufacture and process the pills.
Washington was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue, as well as witness retaliation.
A total of 16 people with connections to the organization were convicted and sentenced.
NTCC teacher nominated for Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year
In April, Northern Tier Career Center Culinary Arts Teacher Amanda Connell received congratulations from the National State Teacher of the Year Organization Pennsylvania Chapter because she was a finalist for the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year award.
Connell was one of 12 finalists selected after an interview process. However, she didn’t receive the top honor. That went to Joseph Welch, an American history teacher at North Hills Middle School in December.
Pregnant woman killed in Sylvania crash; driver sentenced to jail
On Feb. 4, Ceaira Lynn Kirkner, 26, of Troy was killed in a two-car motor vehicle accident at 8:47 p.m. on Route 6 near the intersection of Porter Road in Sylvania Borough.
According to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman, Kirkner, who was pregnant, was driving eastbound with her 5-year-old daughter and her 1 1/2-year-old daughter in a 2005 Chevrolet when the vehicle was struck head-on by a 2005 Chevrolet being driven by Samuel Lee Corey, 26, of Mansfield.
In September, Corey was sentenced to between 8 3/4 years and 25 years in state prison for charges related to the crash.
Corey also faced a combined $4,000 in fines and court costs related to the charges of felony DUI, felony homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and misdemeanor DUI. In addition, Corey will lose his driver’s license for 18 months, and then be under a license suspension for five years.
Former Canton police officer sentenced following sexual relationship with minor
In September, a former Canton Borough police officer was sentenced to 16 months to 48 months in state prison after pleading guilty to charges related to an alleged sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female and illegally recorded phone calls with multiple individuals, businesses and organizations.
Joshua R. Gleco was charged with 24 counts of crime related to the incidents in March but pleaded guilty to four charges including two counts of felony intercepting communications, one count of felony obscene materials or actions and one count of corruption of minors in August.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gleco after an investigation began in 2018 relating to incidents in 2017 that led to a confirmation that Gleco was participating in a sexual relationship with a person under 18, had recorded conversations with numerous individuals without consent and possessed “obscene photos,” according to court documents.
David Brubaker remembered
North Towanda Township Supervisor David Brubaker passed away during the morning of July 20 at the age of 78. He was remembered by many in the Bradford County area in the following days as someone who was dedicated to his community and the people he interacted with everyday.
Gerald Sheets, who served with Brubaker as a supervisor for North Towanda Township in recent years and worked with him for some time before in the North Towanda Fire Company, said that he will be remembered as someone who was dedicated to public service and truly cared about his community.
“He’s always been fiscally responsible and was always looking out for the good of the community,” Sheets said on Monday. “He never wanted to spend tax dollars that weren’t justified and always had done a good job about that.”
Sheets went on to say that Brubaker was always involved in emergency efforts when he was physically able, and in his later years when he wasn’t, he was still useful organizing emergency efforts in the area even as recently as the August 2018 flooding.
In his more than 20 years as supervisor, Brubaker was instrumental in many township projects such as the new township building which was fully realized this year, 18 years after the work on the project began. He also had a hand in administrative changes in the township that aided workers such as replacing township vehicles before they were run into the ground, ensuring the safety of township workers and creating a pension program in the early 2000’s. Brubaker was always focused on the efficient use of taxpayer money as well.
Before his time as supervisor, Brubaker was involved in the Towanda community heavily. In the 1980’s he helped create a North Towanda Fire Company after it became untenable for Towanda Borough to cover the area and served as fire chief in Towanda for years.
Before Brubaker’s service to the Bradford County area, he served in the Army, Washington, D.C., Police Department, and the Pennsylvania State Police. In his years working in law enforcement he served at President John F. Kennedy’s funeral and was assigned two days at the U.S. Capitol for House Un-American Activities Committee hearings, according to his obituary.
Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman worked with Brubaker when he was an EMS worker and Brubaker was a fire marshal years ago and said that Brubaker was “excellent” at his job.
SPORTS
Towanda wins first sectional wrestling title since 2014
All season long Towanda coach Bill Sexton wondered what his squad could do when healthy.
They lost closes matches to Troy, Athens and Wyalusing with starters missing, then watched as they split the NTL title.
In February, though, it was the North Section that was looking up to a full Towanda squad as the Knights won their 18th North Section championship.
“I felt really good about this team at the beginning of the season and all season long,” remarked coach Bill Sexton. “We had some misfortune. We wrestled the first week of the season into our second, third match and then we started getting some injuries and we never had the complete team together again from that point until today.”
Waverly’s Mike Atanasoff earns a 7th place finish at state swimming in the 50 free
Waverly’s Mike Atanasoff capped off his big weekend in early March with a state medal.
The Waverly swimmer finished seventh in the state in the 50 free in 21.61. The junior is the first Waverly swimmer to earn a medal at states since Pat Fell did it in 2001 in the 200-yard freestyle, when he took third.
Atanasoff was the only underclassmen among the top seven finishers in the event at states.
“Coach Kyle Ackland and I are very pleased for Mike as he set two school records in the 50 and 100 freestyle events (on Friday), he is very deserving,” Waverly coach Dave Mastrantuono said. “Mike also broke Pat Fells IAC record in the 100 free that has stood for nearly 20 years, which is remarkable as the 100 free is not Mike’s best event.
“We look forward to next year as Mike was able to capture a NY Sate medal in the 50 free (7th), and narrowly miss the IAC league record by 7 hundreths, that was set in 1995, which has set Mike up for an outstanding senior year.”
Troy’s Sheldon Seymour wins state wrestling title
In March, Sheldon Seymour did what no other Troy wrestler has ever done, become state champion.
Seymour conquered the 106-pound PIAA AA State Tournament bracket that included the reigning state champion and four nationally ranked wrestlers after defeating his toughest competition yet in Biglerville’s Levi Haines.
Seymour was ecstatic after the match.
“It feels amazing, you know I put in a lot of hard work this year and it just paid off.”
Seymour also accomplished a perfect undefeated season, finishing 36-0.
“Wins and losses don’t really matter, it’s all about peaking at the right moment,” Seymour said. “I’m the first state champ from my school, that has been goal of mine since I was a little kid. I’m glad it came true.”
Canton grad Garrett Wesneski wins a national title for Lycoming wrestling
Canton’s Garrett Wesneski made history in March when he won the NCAA Division III heavyweight title.
“Division III is tough, there’s a lot of really good guys still,” Wesneski said. “I feel like some people kind of overlook it. Especially the heavyweight bracket was absolutely loaded. Our regional, even going into nationals, there were nine or 10 guys that can all beat each other. My first year at Lycoming, falling short in the blood round was something that stings for a long time. I still remember that match. I wrestle that kid 10 times, I probably win nine. I just didn’t wrestle well that day, it happens. It was a blessing in disguise, because that drove me the rest of the summer. I put my head down and went right back to work.”
For Wesneski, winning a title like this is something he dreamed of since he was little.
“It’s awesome,” he said. I don’t think it really has set in yet. It’s something I dreamed of since I was pretty young. I got to Maryland and a bunch of my teammates at Maryland always gave me a hard time. They must have looked me up and saw all the baseball accolades we had here junior and senior year and they said dude, why aren’t you playing baseball, you could be pitching somewhere, that’s a lot easier than wrestling. But, this is the reason I wrestled in college. This was a goal I wanted to achieve. I always went to D1 Nationals and saw how awesome it was wrestling on the big stage. Then wrestled on the big platform with the music and lights. Getting that takedown in overtime, I can’t explain the feeling, it was probably the best wrestling feeling I’ll ever have.”
A lot of this success started at the regional tournament, where Wesneski got an upset win in the finals over the defending champ, to earn MVP of the meet honors. And, Wesneski felt like his coaches, and his support system was behind him the whole time.
Sayre’s Josh McClelland finishes third at state swimming
One year removed from earning a trip to the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championship Josh McClelland found himself earning another accomplishment in March.
McClelland, after a swim-off to determine the final spot in the final heat, finished third in the 50 free with a final time of 21.39.
“It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” McClelland said. “The opportunity to compete and try against the work I’ve put in and the work these other men have put in is awesome.”
McClelland, who won the 50 free at the District 4 meet, took his swimming career to a new level as he went out with bang in the 50 free.
“It’s a lot of fun to me,” McClelland said. “I just love this sport. I love to compete.”
Towanda’s Porschia Bennett takes sixth in state high jump
Porschia Bennett never sat down. From the moment the Class AA girls high jump kicked off at the PIAA Track and Field Championships in May, the Towanda freshman was on the move.
About the only time Bennett wasn’t moving was as she stood on the podium in the middle of Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium to receive her sixth-place medal. The jumper who surprised the field a week ago winning a district championships, surprised absolutely nobody with another season’s-best performance to finish sixth in the high jump.
Bennett put herself in the thick of championship contention when she cleared 5 feet, 4 inches for the second consecutive week, matching the PR she set a week ago to win her first district championship. She again outlasted Slusser and Loyalsock’s Maddie Fox, who was a state place winner in 2017, and was the lone District 4 high jumper to earn a medal.
And she did it by never getting off her feet. Wary of tightening up should she decide to sit down, the Black Knights freshman paced the end zone of Shippensburg’s football field, covering more miles than a long-haul trucker.
But just about each time she lined up on her mark, she left the bar sitting on the stanchions. Bennett’s sixth-place was one of three by freshmen in the event, and her 5-4 mark tied for the highest mark among those freshmen.
“I felt pretty good,” Bennett said. “I thought I could be between fourth and sixth, and I was somewhere in there.”
The soft-spoken Bennett never looked frazzled by the moment. Hundreds of people lining the first turn of the track to put eyes on the high jump never rattled her. Instead, Bennett calmly executed jump after jump.
She cleared her first three heights without a miss. She didn’t knock down a bar until her first attempt at 5-2. That alone is a height she had cleared just one time this season prior to last week’s PR at districts.
Bennett missed again at 5-4 before becoming one of the six jumpers who advanced to that height to clear it. That jump guaranteed Bennett her first state medal. And even though she wasn’t able to get into the Top 5, it proved to be one of the best performances of her young career anyway.
Athens' Rachel Hutchison wins state gold medal in the 300 hurdles
In May, Athens’ Rachel Hutchison earned state gold in the 300 hurdles.
Hutchison was determined to finish her last race as a Wildcat the only way she could fathom.
Fueled by the disappointment of falling in the same event a year ago, Hutchison conquered the 300 hurdles at the PIAA Track and Field Championships. She briskly covered the track, acting as if the hurdles were nothing more than a minor annoyance as she posted a time of 44.69 seconds to win the Class AA 300 hurdles championship.
“I think I had a pretty good chance of placing last year if I hadn’t tripped over one of the hurdles in the prelims,” Hutchison said. “I think it motivated me. Not making it to where I believed I could make it pushed me to be right here.”
And even though the relief of actually accomplishing what she set out to do canvassed her body as she crossed the finish line, she acted as if winning was what she expected to do all along.
“I believe this was possible,” Hutchison said. “I kept my composure and wanted to stay humble and not worry about anybody else.”
Sayre baseball falls in District 4 finals
Sayre pitcher James Esposito held hard-hitting South Williamsport to five hits. St. Bonaventure-bound Tripp Breen of South Williamsport, though, was even better, limiting the Redskins to four hits.
In the end, though, it was South’s sixth hit — a clean single to center — that brought in the game’s final run and gave the Mountaineers a 2-1 win over the Redskins in the District IV Class AA championship game at Bowman Field.
Both pitchers were dominant over the first two innings, and by the end of the top of the third inning Breen had seven strikeouts.
For the game, Esposito went 6 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, four walks, and two earned runs with six strikeouts.
“He pitched really well,” said Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer of Esposito. “We were in the position we wanted to be against a kid who we knew would be very difficult to score runs off of. It’s kind of tough on this end of it, but I’m proud of the way they played.”
The Redskins’ defense was also solid, giving up just one error.
Wyalusing softball falls in District 4 finals
Kya Matter was dominant from the first pitch, and in the end that was enough for Line Mountain to win their first ever District 4 title, beating Wyalusing 4-0 in the AA game in June.
Matter struck out 17 and allowed just one single in the game.
For Wyalusing coach Jack Loomis, the Line Mountain pitcher was the difference.
“She was tough,” Loomis said. “You have to give her a lot of credit. She moved teh ball around really well. She had that rise ball working for her. She did a great job keeping us off balance.”
For Wyalusing, Hailey Jayne had four straight shutout innings to end the game, striking out five.
The all-state pitcher has been battling injuries, and battled all game, keeping the Rams in the game.
“Hailey Jayne, she’s a competitor,” Loomis said. “She pitched a lot this year. She pitched every single game. I think she has worn down a little bit. Not to make excuses for her, she’s hurting, but she battled and I’m very proud of her.
Former District 4 great Mike Mussina is inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame
In July, District 4’s Mike Mussina, a native of Montoursville, was inducted in to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, becoming the first inductee from the district.
After six years in the ballot, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America finally voted Mussina in this year with 76.6 percent of the vote.
Mussina compiled an illustrious 18 year Major League Baseball career that fell just short of many starting pitching milestones, a fact that Mussina pointed out in his speech at the ceremony. But what Mussina didn’t tell the crowd of 55,000 was that he won 270 games in an era that is almost devoid of 300 win pitchers, won seven gold gloves, had 23 shutouts, and compiled 82.8 wins above replacement in his career.
Athens girls capture 2nd straight D4 soccer title
The Wildcats remained the District 4 champions after beating Shikellamy 1-0 in October.
After losing a senior class, that included the school’s all-time leading scorer in Rachel Hutchison, coach Rich Pitts knew there would be some questions.
What he quickly found was that this group was ready to answer those questions.
“It’s always tough to go back-to-back,” he said. “When you do it’s more special. I think not a lot of people believed because of who we graduated. There are people who questioned if we’d even win the league. To be standing here, holding a district title is special.
Everything started for Athens in the first 10 minutes of the game Wednesday as Abby Sindoni took a pass from freshman Taegan Williams and Sindoni launched a 25-yard shot just under the cross bar to put Athens on top.
Sindoni had another big scoring chance in the first half as she got a breakaway that the goalie made a diving stop on.
For Pitts, having a player up front like Sindoni was a big help.
After getting the goal, the Wildcats tightened up on defense.
“I think we knew we had to play more defensively, than offensively, because we didn’t want to get caught in a counter,” Sindoni said.
Haley Chambers and the Athens defense made sure that one goal was all the Wildcats would need.
“We just played our game, the whole way through, all 80 minutes,” Chambers said. “We knew we just had to keep our feet, because they like to do a lot of cuts to try and go around us. We had to keep our feet and not let down, that was the mentality.”
The Wildcats also dropped people back to help on defense in the second half. It’s something similar to what they did against Troy when Sam Markle dropped back from forward, and the midfielders, like Roe on Wednesday, dropped back with a second-half lead.
For Athens players, the title is special.
“We worked super, super hard for this,” Sindoni said. “We trained in practice every single day as hard as we could so it means a lot for us. It felt really good, we did it as a team. Everyone of us worked hard to win.”
Canton football falls in D4 title game
It was heartbreak for Canton again on a cold Friday night.
For the second year in a row they fell to Muncy at home in the District IV, Class A title game, losing 23-19 in November.
This one may have hurt a little more as they were leading into the fourth quarter but couldn’t stop get the one stop they needed as the Indians took the lead 23-19 with 5:05 left.
“We needed to make a play there,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “Get a stop there and we just didn’t get it done.”
Then, with Canton in the red zone, Muncy did the get stop they needed with 2:51 left to play and ran out the clock from there.
It didn’t help Canton that they spotted Muncy 10 first quarter points, but showed their toughness by coming all the back to take a 19-16 lead late in the third quarter.
“I love these kids,” Sechrist said about his players, particularly his seniors. “I’ve been with them since junior high, I moved up with them (to varsity). They will fight and battle to the end. I couldn’t be prouder of the seniors, they played their hearts out.”
Uriah Baillie had nearly 200 yards of total offense between the air and the ground. He was 7-for-16 for 98 yards passing, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
On the ground he ran for 93 yards and a score on 13 touches.
Fellow senior Nick May had the two touchdown receptions, his only catches of the day, for 38 yards, including a fourth down score to take the lead.
Ben Knapp added four catches for 54 yards.
Also on the ground Carson Stiner had 33 yards on eight carries.
Towanda’s Erica Locke takes 2nd individually at District IV
In her first year running cross country, Towanda senior Erica Locke finished second in the District IV cross country race in October and then defeated the top District IV runner at the PIAA Class A state meet the following week.
Locke has been one of the top swimmers in the region throughout her high school career. During the previous fall season, Locke was making saves for the Black Knights soccer team as their goalie.
For Locke, she never really thought during the year that she was a great runner.
“The entire season I was like, it must have been a fluke, I must be feeling good today,” Locke said. “I guess it was the Owego tournament, we had just gotten back from marching band, I had four hours of sleep, I had to get up early, so when I placed at that I was like, maybe I can run, maybe it is something I can do.”
As Locke learned this new sport, the one constant for her was her teammates, and coaches.
“Honestly, a majority of this is my coaches and my teammates,” Locke said. “They are pretty amazing. My coach, he set me up to be the second place runner. He took a runner who didn’t know they could run and he managed to get me here. I did a little bit of work, but it was mostly my coaches and the support of the team.”
Wyalusing girls win title
The Wyalusing Rams and Troy Trojans met multiple times this season in girls’ cross country.
Each time the teams met, the result was the same.
The two teams would be as close as could be, but in the end it was Troy that came out on top.
While they had not been able to beat Troy this year, the Rams knew they were close.
In late October they got one more shot at the Trojans, this time in the biggest showdown of the year, at the District 4 Championships, and this time it was the Rams that came out on top.
Wyalusing won the District 4 title with 55 points, with Troy finishing second at 64.
“I’m beyond excited, this is one of the best feelings I have ever felt,” Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown said.
For the Rams, the other match-ups all were leading up to this big showdown.
“That was our goal all season,” Brown said. “We knew this was the day that mattered. None of the NTL’s, yes, we wanted to beat them, but we knew this was the day we really wanted.”
Wyalusing boys win the D4 cross country title and Alex Patton wins individually
Since he was a freshman Wyalusing’s Alex Patton had dreamed of being the District IV, Class A boys’ cross-country individual champion.
In late October that dream came true as Patton (16:40) broke the tape with a little smile on his face to take home first place.
He had a lot of reason to smile as the Rams were able to repeat as team champions thanks to a 1-2-4 finish and taking four of the top eight spots. With the girls winning their race it’s the first time both teams are district champions in the same year and the second time both teams will be going to states in the same season.
“I’ve been gunning for it for the past four years so every year I thought I had a chance,” said Patton. “This year I had the best opportunity.”
He and teammate Kemuel Laudermilch (16:49) ran most of the race together to go first and second before Patton pulled away down the stretch.
Laudermilch took third last year so a bronze and a silver at districts is pretty good in just two years of running.
“I don’t think my uncle has ever done that,” he said about his friendly rivalry with former NEB standout Ethan Laudermilch.
The big surprise was at four as Logan Newton used a huge surge late to move up three spots and take fourth in 17:13.
“I’m excited about that,” said Newton. “I didn’t expect to do that well today. I just pushed myself.”
Troy's Sheldon Seymour makes it official and signs with Lehigh wrestling
It’s official for Troy’s Sheldon Seymour.
Surrounded by family, coaches and the Troy AD Daniel Brenner Seymour signed to wrestle at Lehigh University in November.
“It feels amazing,” said Seymour. “I can just focus on the season coming up and I’m looking forward to that.”
NP-Liberty volleyball falls in state final
North Penn-Liberty’s Maddison Minyo had just recorded another one of her patented sharp angle kills in the near crosscourt and North Penn-Liberty led 5-2 in the third set of Saturday’s PIAA Volleyball Class AA Final against North Catholic.
It looked like the Mounties, who had won the first two sets, were about to romp right through the Trojanettes in three sets like they had the three state opponents before it. Then, as quickly as that thought passes through ones mind, the momentum changed in a big way.
North Catholic, through the rifle of a right arm of Dominique Felix (24 kills) reeled off seven straight points to lead 9-5 and forced a North Penn-Liberty timeout.
The Trojanettes never trailed again as they pulled out a 3-2 win to take the state title.
An incredible offensive onslaught saw North Catholic hand North Penn-Liberty (23-1) their first and only loss of the season.
“Coach told us to put everything out on the floor because we were already down 2-0 and that’s what changed,” Felix said. “We started to pass and control the ball better and that made a huge difference.
Three Waverly athletes sign with D1 sports teams
Three Waverly girls signed letters of intent to continue their sports careers at the college level in November.
Melina Ortiz, Sheridan Talada and Cora Smith are all headed to the Division I level.
Ortiz signed with Siena for soccer; Talada and Smith are each doing track and field, Talada at Binghamton and Smith at James Madison.
Towanda Minors capture district title
The Towanda Minors softball team captured the District 15 title in July with a 2-0 win over Southern Tioga.
Bryn Vargason threw a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in the win.
Caedence Welles, Mya Maynard, Kylie Barnes and Kaya Johnson all had hits.
Welles and Maynard scored the two runs for Towanda.
Haley Litzelman struck out nine for Southern Tioga in a four-hitter and she had a double. Claire Dominick also had a double.
Troy Majors win district title
Troy defeated Susquehanna County 15-0 in three innings in June in Majors Softball action.
They were crowned District 15 champions after the game and finished pool play undefeated.
Lauren Ridall had the big bat, going 3-for-3 with a home run and a double, while Kali Ayres and Amber James both went 2-for-2. James crossed home three times with Ayres scoring twice.
Libby Cory added a hit with a run scored as Addie Smith scored three times and Marlee Stanton twice. Madelyn Seeley chipped in with a hit.
Smith tossed a perfect game, with five strikeouts, from the circle.
