ORWELL TOWNSHIP — Northeast Bradford staff, students, and community continued an almost third of a century tradition of charity and caroling as Hands Across Northeast was held for the 33rd year at the school on Thursday afternoon.
In 1986 Eric Brink, a sixth-grade student at the time, started the tradition at the school and raised over $500 for families in the school district. This year, Elementary Principal Scott Webster announced that the school had raised $4,344.06 for 25 families in the area during the event.
“It’s just a pleasure to be able to do this for the community and to have the seniors participate too, it was nice to see,” Elementary Principal Scott Webster said after the event.
At the event elementary and senior students, staff, and community members formed a closed loop around the entrance to the elementary school and sang in the holiday season during one of the coldest days of the year.
Over the years some traditions have been added on. For a few years now, during the caroling, senior class students help kindergartners decorate a large pine tree in front of the school by lifting them high up to place their class-made ornaments. After a maintenance mishap earlier in the year forced the school to remove the large pine, multiple smaller trees were decorated this year. Webster said that the school will plant one of the pines in place of the removed one.
“It is exciting, it’s about giving back to your community and I think that’s important for kids to learn,” Superintendent Bill Clark said on Thursday. “I think it’s a staple here at Northeast, giving is important to our community and family and I think teaching kids that lesson that giving and doing things for others is important — not just at Christmas but year round. It’s part of what we do here.”
