YMCA begins 2022 annual giving campaign

The Bradford County Branch YMCA officially kicks off its annual giving campaign today.
The campaign is a yearly effort that provides individuals and families the opportunity to participate in its programs and services when they otherwise would be unable to do so. The goal is to raise $31,000 for this year’s campaign, according to the YMCA.
To get things started, the YMCA accepted a gift of $3,000 from the FirstEnergy Foundation. Earlier this year, FirstEnergy representatives Jody Place and Wendy Roof personally gave the check to Charity Field, the YMCA’s district executive director.
“The YMCA is much more than a gym. We are where a child learns to swim. We are where families come together to connect. We are in your neighborhood. Where some see obstacles, we see opportunities to positively impact our community,” said Field.
Everything from summer camp to safe spaces, water safety and wellness can be found at the nonprofit, which never turns anyone away due to inability to pay, Field stated.
For more information about the YMCA, to make a donation, or volunteer, please contact the YMCA at (570) 268-9622 or visit www.rvrymca.org.
