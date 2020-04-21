MONROETON — The Towanda YMCA, Child Hunger Outreach Partners and Monroeton Hose Company teamed up to feed over 250 families with a pop up pantry at the Monroeton Fire Hall on Monday afternoon.
The groups came together to feed families that may be struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic and found that more families need food than they could give away.
“The demand is much larger than we thought,” said Towanda YMCA Executive Director Charity Field.
After 250 families received food, a line of vehicles still stretched from the Monroeton Fire Hall to Route 414 via the Berwick Turnpike and had to be turned away. Shortly before the pop up pantry started, the groups advertised the pantry on Facebook. Within 25 minutes of the giveaway starting the food was gone.
The high demand for the food is only invigorating the YMCA, CHOP and Monroeton Hose Company as the group plans on holding another pantry at the Wysox Fire Hall on Monday, April 27 at 1 p.m.
“We’ll definitely have to do more for next week,” Field remarked. “We hope to do this every Monday as long as there is a need... It takes collaboration to help our community.”
