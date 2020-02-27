ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Bradford County YMCA branch, teaming with Valley schools, communities and municipalities, is exploring the possibility of expanding into the area after a preliminary meeting was held earlier this month, Athens Township Supervisor Tressa Heffron reported in the township’s regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday evening.
Heffron explained that the Valley communities would be well served in having a community center that can offer a wide range of activities, classes, and support group meetings and that while there are currently gyms in the Valley area there are no real community centers that can offer things to better the public.
“Our area really does have a need for the YMCA,” Heffron remarked in the meeting.
Charity Field, the Bradford County YMCA Branch executive manager, told the Review Wednesday night that she had been hearing for years that people in the Valley have wanted a community center like the YMCA could provide.
Field said that the proposed expansion into the Valley was very preliminary and that no concrete plans have been made but the team of YMCA and local government officials are gathering information on how to best implement the possible expansion.
Another meeting will be held next month on March 19 at the Athens Township municipal building to explore the possibility and gather information and gauge interest from residents of the area on if a community center like the YMCA would be used.
Heffron and Field both urged any residents of the Valley area to reach out to their local government officials to express interest in gaining a YMCA branch.
Look for more in a future edition of the Daily Review.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.