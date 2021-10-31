TOWANDA BOROUGH – Costumed fun continued for attendees of the YMCA’s trunk-or-treat event in a new open location on Saturday.
The Bradford County Branch YMCA hosted their fifth annual Halloween celebration with trunk-or-treating on Merrill Parkway and the public couldn’t be happier with the festivities.
The parkway was the perfect location due to the YMCA’s desire to have more space for attendees, according to Charity Field, district executive director at the YMCA.
“Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic made us decide to change it up at Towanda High School with a drive-thru trunk-or-treat,” she said. “This year, we are partnering with the community and want to draw business into downtown for the day.”
She also said that about 275 to 300 kids were in attendance and that blocking off the parkway helped eliminate traffic for kids and families to make it a safer event.
“I’m excited for this opportunity and for kids to enjoy a safe way to trick-or-treat while also collaborating with Towanda Borough,” said said.
Kids started their trunk-or-treating near the courthouse and walked south towards a line of about 20 cars filled with candy and decorated with themes that included Star Wars, Candy Land and Penn State football.
Field said that she was happy to continue a long Halloween tradition in the borough and that it means a lot to connect with local residents.
“It’s important for people to know that the YMCA is here for the community,” she said.
She also thanked Visions Federal Credit Union for being the event’s long-term sponsor.
